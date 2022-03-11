NYC girl, 3, injured in unprovoked stroller flipping attack in Queens

An unhinged man with a history of assaulting children has been arrested for flipping over a stroller on a Queens street Friday — injuring a 3-year-old girl seated inside, police said.

Christopher Elder is accused of storming up to and screaming at a 48-year-old woman pushing her granddaughter in a stroller on Robinson St. and 45th Ave. in East Flushing about 6:15 a.m., cops said.

The woman, who doesn’t understand English and had no idea what the unprovoked attack was about or why the man was ranting, she told police.

A moment later, Elder, 31, grabbed the sides of the stroller and flipped it over, cops said.

The child tumbled out and cut her head on the pavement. EMS rushed the toddler to Queens hospital, where she was stitched up, authorities said.

The panicked grandmother called 911. Responding police found Elder at Kissena Blvd. and 45th Ave. and took him into custody. He was taken to an area hospital where he was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation Friday.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Elder has been been arrested eight times, mostly for unprovoked assaults.

On Dec. 11, he attacked a 9-year-old girl and her mother on Kissena Blvd. in Queens, according to a criminal complaint.

Elder shoved the woman and her daughter to the ground and hit the child in the back of the head multiple times before punching her in the forehead, according to court documents.

He was also accused of punching a 64-year-old man in the face.

Elder was charged with assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

On July 9, Elder was arrested after he threw a bottle at a car in the same neighborhood. As the victim sped off, Elder allegedly chased after the car with a knife in hand, a criminal complaint details.

Police quickly caught up with Elder, who allegedly wrapped his legs around the arresting officer and refused to get into a patrol car.

He was hit with menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.