NYC gunman shoots alleged gang member in broad daylight while kids, 5 and 10, are trapped amid melee: sources

A gunman shot an alleged gang member in broad daylight in New York City – while two children who were completely uninvolved were mere inches away, according to police, sources and shocking video.

The 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on Sheridan Avenue near East 172nd Street in the Bronx at about 6:44 p.m. Thursday when a gunman approached and began shooting at him, the New York Police Department ( NYPD ) said. But two children, ages 10 and 5, became entangled with the victim as he tried to escape his attacker, startling police video shows.

Police sources told Fox News the children were not with the victim at the time and were completely uninvolved with either party.

The victim is seen falling into the kids. Then, despite the presence of children, the gunman continues firing shots toward the visibly shaken children, who grabbed onto each other through the terrifying ordeal, video shows.

Police said two men were involved in the attack, and both fled the scene on a moped.

Meanwhile, the victim – whom sources identified as having known gang affiliations – suffered gunshot wounds to the back and both legs and was taken to an area hospital.

Miraculously, neither child was physically injured, police said.

Police said both attackers are still on the loose. They ask anyone with information to call 800-577-TIPS.