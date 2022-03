A teacher at a Queens public high school is accused of groping a teenage student on school grounds Tuesday.

Michael Taylor, 59, is accused of putting his hand into the pocket of a 17-year-old girl’s sweatpants and groping her thigh at August Martin High School on Baisley Blvd. in Springfield Gardens.

Police arrested Taylor, of Brooklyn, on forcible touching and harassment charges. He awaits arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.