NYC high school teacher arrested for making lewd gesture at a student

A Queens high school teacher was arrested Thursday for making a vulgar gesture suggesting oral sex at a 17-year-old female student, police said.

Stephen Rosa, 35, a teacher at John Adams High School in Ozone Park, allegedly placed his fingers in a “v” shape in front of his mouth and stuck his through them on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Rosa was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 106th Precinct stationhouse, cops said.

“The school reported this deeply concerning allegation right away, and this individual has been removed from the school while we follow the necessary steps to pursue immediate termination,” said Department of Education spokeswoman Katie O’Hanlon. “The safety of our students is our top priority and we are cooperating fully with the police department to assist with the investigation.”