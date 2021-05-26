NYC hit-and-run suspect in killing of police officer laments 'why did my first accident have to be a cop?'

Danielle Wallace
·3 min read

Before hit-and-run suspect Jessica Beauvais was ordered held without bail Tuesday, prosecutors told a judge that body camera footage revealed she swore at law enforcement taking her into custody a few blocks away from the fatal crash that killed NYPD Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos, lamenting as she was placed in the back of a patrol car, "Why did my first accident have to be a cop?"

Tsakos was killed on April 27 while directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway after an earlier accident. Prosecutors revealed on Tuesday that he was hit with such force that his body was thrown into the air, landing 100 feet away in a grassy shoulder, NY Daily News reported. One leg was severed.

Hours before allegedly striking the officer in Queens, Beauvais appeared on a podcast posted to Facebook in which she hurled expletives about police and spoke about the recent conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.

According to prosecutors, Beauvais told officers later questioning her at the precinct stationhouse that she smoked weed, drank four glasses of wine, and took two shots of tequila at the podcast studio before leaving to go pick up her 13-year-old son in Hempstead.

SUSPECT IN CRASH THAT KILLED NYPD COP ORDERED HELD BEHIND BARS

"I was driving tonight," she said, according to prosecutors. "They say I hit someone. I heard a thump."

She later blew a .15 blood alcohol level – nearly twice the legal limit of .08 in New York State, authorities say, adding that Beauvais drove past traffic cones before striking Tsakos with her Volkswagen Passat and speeding off. Police later caught up with her and placed her under arrest about a mile away.

"Why did my first accident have to be a cop?" Beauvais said in the back of the squad car, in remarks prosecutors say were captured on officer-worn body camera footage. "Not that I wanted it to be someone else, but f***, I’ve been driving since I was 16 and haven’t hit as much as a pothole.’"

Beauvais, 32, pleaded not guilty Tuesday after a grand jury indicted her on 13 counts that include charges related to vehicular manslaughter, aggravated criminally negligent homicide, fleeing the scene without reporting and fleeing police officers and a DUI, WABC reported.

During the arraignment hearing in Queens Criminal Court, Justice Michael Aloise ordered Beauvais to be held without bail and set her next court date for July 27. Beauvais’ family, including her 13-year-old son, were in the courtroom, as well as Tsakos’ parents. The officer was living with his wife and two young children, a 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, at the time of his death.

Speaking at a later press conference on the Tsakos family’s behalf, Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York President Pat Lynch described Beauvais’ actions as evil.

"She doesn't look evil but her actions created evil. She has to answer for what she’s done, she has to pay for the consequences of those fateful words, those evil actions that caused a police officer’s family and the public. She knows she did it because she confessed to it," Lynch said, according to NY 1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Imagine going to work one day and never coming home," he continued. "Imagine the plans you had for your children later on that day and you never come back to do it. Well, that's how they feel, but what scares them most is that they know it will never end, sir, they know the pain will never go away regardless of what happens in this courtroom."

Recommended Stories

  • Two pedestrians hit, killed by vehicles in separate accidents in Grapevine, Crowley

    Two men were killed Tuesday after they were hit by vehicles in separate Tarrant County accidents.

  • Black equal rights activist was shot when group of men opened fire at party

    A black equal rights activist was shot in the head when a group of four men opened fire at a party, police have said. Sasha Johnson was rushed to hospital with “very serious” injuries after the shooting in Peckham, south-east London, in the early hours of Sunday. Metropolitan Police Commander Alison Heydari said a group of four black men had entered the garden where the party was being held and “discharged a firearm”.

  • San Jose shooting: Bob Melvin, Bay Area teams share condolences

    Athletics manager Bob Melvin, a Bay Area native, said Wednesday that the morning's "awful" mass shooting in San Jose "[hit] home."

  • This Hubble photo will make you feel so insignificant

    It’s Monday, and that’s not good news for anyone. We wake up, crack our aching backs, and start yet another work week. We’re important, and the show can’t go on without us, or at least that’s what we like to tell ourselves. The reality of the situation is a little bit different. Our daily grind …

  • Why the team behind 'Friends' finally agreed to a reunion after '147,000' asks

    In the 17 years since it went off the air, there have been countless offers to revive 'Friends' in one way or another. Here's why it came together now.

  • Critical race theory roils Kansas and Missouri politics. Here’s what it is and is not

    Experts say GOP politicians don’t understand the concept.

  • Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Sweet Snap with Sons Angelo and Lorenzo: 'Mawma & Her Boys'

    Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shares sons Angelo James, 2 next week, and Lorenzo Dominic, 8, plus daughter Giovanna Marie, 6, with husband Jionni LaValle

  • Gwen Stefani’s Two-Toned Hair Is a Punk-Rock Dream

    She brought her '90s A-game for her performance on 'The Voice.'

  • It isn’t political courage for Kansas lawmakers to attack transgender children

    State Rep. Stephanie Byers knows cowardice when she sees it.

  • Naked woman tells cops boyfriend assaulted her, CA police say. It led to a shooting

    Police said a naked woman flagged them down and told them she had been assaulted.

  • The CW Boss Mark Pedowitz Says ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Pilot Was ‘Too Campy’

    The CW’s live-action adaptation of “The Powerpuff Girls” was one of the most anticipated pilots this year, with Diablo Cody co-writing and Greg Berlanti on board as executive producer. But the network announced Monday that the project was being sent back to the drawing board for retooling. “The reason we do pilots is sometimes things miss,” The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz explained on a call with reporters on Tuesday. “This was just a miss. We believe in the cast completely. We believe in Diablo and Heather [Regnier], who are writing, and we believe in the auspices of Greg Berlanti and Warner Studios. In this case, the pilot didn’t work.” He went on to explain that the version of the pilot that was shot earlier this year “felt a little too campy.” A live-action sequel to the beloved Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, “Powerpuff” follows heroines Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting.” Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault and Donald Faison remain attached to star in the project, along with the rest of the cast and creative team. “We see there’s enough elements in there, so we wanted to give it another shot,” Pedowitz said. “Tonally, it might have felt a little too campy, and didn’t feel as rooted in reality as it might have felt.” “But again, you learn things when you test them out,” he continued. “And so in this case, we said, ‘Let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board.’ Because this is a powerful property. It has engaged a lot of interest, and we want to get it right before we put it out.” Read original story The CW Boss Mark Pedowitz Says ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Pilot Was ‘Too Campy’ At TheWrap

  • Vernon Jones: ‘Wish people recognized death of Jesus as much as George Floyd’

    Former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones, a Black Republican candidate in the GOP primary for Georgia’s 2022 gubernatorial election, posted an assertion to his verified Twitter account yesterday that is still boggling minds. “I wish people recognized the death of Jesus Christ as much as they do George Floyd,” he tweeted. Jones compared a Black man murdered by a police officer to the crucifixion of the Christian savior of the world.

  • House Oversight Committee requests investigation into Postal Service's covert internet surveillance program

    The bipartisan request for an investigation into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s covert internet surveillance program, known as iCOP, was sent Monday by committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and ranking member James Comer.

  • TikTok Is Obsessed With This Phone Charger That's Also a Hidden Camera, and It's So Tiny!

    @mik.zenon PT. 87 of 100.

  • Exclusive-Biden looks abroad for electric vehicle metals, in blow to U.S. miners

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists, two administration officials with direct knowledge told Reuters. The plans will be a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals, as his campaign had signalled last autumn, to help fulfill his ambitions for a less carbon-intensive economy. Rather than focus on permitting more U.S. mines, Biden's team is more focused on creating jobs that process minerals domestically into electric vehicle (EV) battery parts, according to the people.

  • Heat to Test Electric Grids From West Coast to New England

    (Bloomberg) -- Communities from California to New England are at risk of power shortages this summer, with heat expected to strain electric grids that serve more than 40% of the U.S. population.The sweeping warning from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation comes after California and Texas both suffered weather-related blackouts affecting millions during the past nine months. While the agency has previously warned that the U.S. West faces ongoing energy shortages, its report Wednesday highlighted for the first time that parts of New England and the Midwest are also at elevated risk if temperatures are above normal.“This is probably the starkest, most widespread caution that we have delivered,” said John Moura, director of reliability assessment and performance analysis at NERC, which has been publishing such assessments for 50 years. “The loss of electricity impacts us more than it ever has and the risk has increased more than it ever has.”For New England and the Midwest, the risk of a grid emergency has been building for years as large, fossil-fuel plants have shut down without being replaced by new plants, said Moura. That doesn’t mean blackouts are a certainty, but “we just cant ignore this risk,” he said.ISO New England, which manages the Northeast region’s grid, said in a statement that it has “many tools” to manage reliability this summer, “up to and including controlled power outages.” The Midcontintent Independent System Operator that oversees power markets in the Midwest said it has “projected adequate resource availability to meet the 2021 summer peak demand.”Declining capacity across the U.S. has left many regions increasingly reliant on electricity imported from their neighbors. That becomes a problem when a region-wide weather event -- such as a heat wave -- drives up demand and taxes power supplies, leaving everyone short on energy. Drought and wildfires are also risk factors.California faces the biggest threat, given its reliance on both imports and solar power, which ebbs in the evening just as demand tends to climb. Texas is also at risk, but the state is generally better prepared for summer conditions than other regions, according to NERC.(Adds more details from report starting in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nichols: Stanford’s Rachel Heck wins NCAA championship, becomes third player to sweep the postseason. Here’s why she won’t turn pro.

    Playing in her first NCAA Championship, freshman Rachel Heck earns medalist honors at Grayhawk Golf Club.

  • The MCU gets busy: 'Eternals' trailer drops, 'Shang-Chi' star battles trolls and more

    'The Eternals' trailer drops, Kevin Feige talks whitewashing and the star of 'Shang-Chi' battles trolls as the Marvel Cinematic Universe springs to life

  • Denton crash victim, a bride-to-be, was an advocate for organ donations

    She’d survived four organ transplants and was an organ donor.

  • 'Enough': Biden renews calls for gun control bill after San Jose rail yard shooting

    Biden called on Congress to take action on gun control in his first joint address to lawmakers in April, such as banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.