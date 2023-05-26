NYC homeless shelter resident charged with smashing windows, doors at Turkish consulate in Manhattan

A homeless shelter resident who swung a crowbar against windows at the Turkish consulate in Manhattan was arrested Friday morning, police said.

Turkish national Recep Akbiyik, 29, was busted at a Brooklyn shelter on charges including attempted burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, menacing and making terroristic threats, said law enforcement sources.

Akbiyik launched his window-smashing spree at 3 a.m. Monday at the consulate on First Ave. near E. 46th St in Midtown, said cops. Eight windows and two glass doors were still smashed on Monday afternoon.

The consulate is located inside the towering Turkish House, a skyscraper that also houses Turkey’s mission to the United Nations.

The attack coincides with an upcoming runoff election in the heated contest between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Erdoğan condemned the attack on the consulate as an act of terrorism earlier this week, and called on local authorities to hunt down the perpetrator.

A police department spokesman would not say whether investigators believed Akbiyik’s outburst was politically motivated.