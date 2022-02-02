NYC honors slain officer, Washington Football Team changes name, Groundhog Day: 5 things to know Wednesday

New York City to honor police officer slain on duty

A funeral will be held Wednesday at New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral for Officer Wilbert Mora, one of two NYPD officers who were fatally shot in an incident last month. Mora, 27, and Detective Jason Rivera, 22, were killed Jan. 21 as they responded to a domestic dispute call in Harlem. A wake for Mora was held Tuesday. It was the latest in a spate of shootings of officers that has left New York and its public safety officials reeling as they search for answers to address crime in the city. Thousands of officers attended the funeral last week for Rivera, who joined the force in November 2020 and was one of the youngest New York police officers killed in the line of duty, the New York Times reported.

No 'surrender': Mayor Eric Adams lays out gun violence plan after NYPD officers killed

Washington Football Team set to reveal new name

The NFL's Washington Football Team on Wednesday will reveal its new name and logo on NBC's "Today" show, creating a new identity for the team after dropping the name Redskins. The team faced pressure to change the previous name from Native Americans, who said it was racist, as well as from corporate sponsors. Earlier this season, the team narrowed the list to three finalists from a list that had included the Commanders, Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Sentinels, Defenders, Red Hogs, Presidents and the current “Washington Football Team." The team had used Redskins since the 1930s.

Here we are ... again! Another Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil, the world's most famous groundhog, will be coaxed from his burrow in western Pennsylvania early Wednesday as a pandemic-stressed nation watches to find out if we'll have an early spring or more cold and snow. According to legend, if it's sunny and Phil sees his shadow, the scared groundhog returns to his burrow and the USA will endure six more weeks of winter. If it's cloudy, the critter won't see his shadow and will leave his burrow, indicating an early spring. The holiday dates back to at least 1886, according to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. In 1993, "Groundhog Day" got the Hollywood treatment, with Bill Murray starring as a self-absorbed TV weatherman who must re-live the same day over and over.

90 million people are in path of the next winter storm

Airlines had canceled more than 1,000 flights in the U.S. scheduled for Wednesday, according to FlightAware.com, as a sprawling storm will deliver a messy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to a large swath of the central and eastern USA over the next few days. More than 90 million people in 21 states were under some form of winter weather alert Tuesday, stretching all the way from New Mexico through the Midwest and parts of the Northeast to Maine. Denver, Dallas and Detroit are among the major metro areas expected to face wintry weather and potential travel trouble, AccuWeather forecasters said. The weather service said 8 to 14 inches of snow were possible Wednesday and Thursday in parts of Michigan, including the Detroit area, which braced for one of its biggest snowstorms on record.

Bridgewater College cancels classes following shooting that left 2 officers dead

Bridgewater College has cancelled classes Wednesday after two campus officers were shot and killed, a stunning act of violence at a school that was ranked last year as the safest in the state. Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson, known as a "dynamic duo," were fatally shot during what Virginia State Police called a "brief interaction" with the suspect Tuesday. According to authorities, campus officers responded to a call of a suspicious male around 1:20 p.m. The suspect fled campus on foot after shooting both officers and was captured by police by 2 p.m. "This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College," David Bushman, the school's president, wrote in a statement to the campus community. Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin also released a statement, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday.

'I didn't know what was going to happen': Bridgewater student called mom during shooting

