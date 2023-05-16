A white NYC hospital staffer is on leave and under review after trying to take a rental bike from a Black man

The unnamed woman argues with a young Black man over a rental bike before seeming to start crying when a bystander approaches. Twitter/@Imposter_Edits

NYC's public hospital system called a now-viral video showing one of its employees "disturbing."

The video shows a white woman trying to take a rental bike from a young Black man in New York.

The woman, a health care provider, is currently "out on leave," a hospital system spokesperson said.

New York City's public hospital system on Tuesday ripped a now-viral video showing one of its white employees making a dramatic scene in Manhattan as she tries to take a rental bicycle from a young Black man as "disturbing" and said that the health care provider is currently "out on leave."

"We are aware of the video involving a health care provider off duty and away from the hospital campus. The incident in the video is disturbing," a spokesperson for NYC Health + Hospitals told Insider in a statement.

The spokesperson added, "The provider is currently out on leave and will remain on leave pending a review. As a health system we are committed to providing an environment for our patients and staff that is free from discrimination of any kind."

The one-minute and 30-second video in question shows the NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue employee in scrubs as she attempts to take a Citi Bike from a young Black man who said that he already paid for the two-wheeler.

The unidentified woman who appeared to start crying after repeatedly screaming out loud for "help" has been accused of weaponizing her tears in the incident some have condemned as "racist."

"Help me! Help me! Please, help me!" the hospital employee screams out at the beginning of the video as she grips the handlebars of a Citi Bike that is also being held by the Black man.

The video surfaced over the weekend on social media, sparking mass outrage and garnering tens of millions of views.

New York City's public hospital system told Insider that it has talked to its staff at Manhattan's NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue about the incident and has offered support resources.

