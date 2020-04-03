At NYC hospital treating coronavirus, doctors 'use their MD license like they haven't had to before'

The head of urology is working nights in the emergency room.

The chairman of orthopedics is picking up shifts in the intensive care unit.

For some, it's the type of work in a hospital that they haven't done in decades. And it's necessary, said Dr. Steven Corwin, as the new coronavirus devastates communities and stretches hospitals and staffs to their limits in New York.

"This has fundamentally altered the way we care for patients in the hospital," Corwin, the president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian, told USA TODAY.

In his 40 years of medicine, Corwin said he's never seen this sort of response to a disease. Not during the AIDS pandemic. Not during H1N1.

In New York, 2,373 people have died from complications due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. New York City alone has seen 1,562 deaths and 49,707 known cases leading to an estimated 10,590 hospitalizations, as of Thursday evening, according to its data.

"We're asking people to go above and beyond and to use their M.D. license like they haven't had to before," Corwin said of his staff. "You're asking people to do things they've never done."

At NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the largest and top-ranked hospital systems in the U.S., 58% of beds are being occupied by COVID-19 patients, as of Thursday morning, Corwin said. Five hundred patients in its ICUs are on ventilators. The 10 hospitals in the system normally have more than 4,000 beds.

To address patients' needs, there is a pyramid structure for medical staff. Doctors and nurses who are in ICUs every day are at the top, those who have some intensive care experience below and so on, including medical staff who are in entirely different specialties.

The urology chair is "there because he feels it's important for morale and important for the actual work getting done," Corwin said. Physicians who have stopped elective surgeries have been redeployed.

But it's going to get worse, Corwin said.

Ventilator shortage, ICU overhauls add stress

NewYork-Presbyterian estimates the peak of cases in the area will come about April 15. About a quarter of its patients admitted need ventilators, meaning at the peak, about 1,000 ventilators will be needed.

At a press conference Thursday, Cuomo said the state was facing a dwindling supply of ventilators. An additional 400 ventilators were sent to the city Thursday, but the state could run out in six days, he said. This comes after receiving 4,400 ventilators from the federal government in addition to New York's stockpile.

Still, Cuomo stressed that New York was doing everything it could to procure as many new machines as possible. Among the measures: Ending all elective surgeries in the state where a ventilator might be needed, using anesthesia machine ventilators and splitting ventilator tubes so two patients can be on one machine.

Cuomo was hopeful, though, as the number of patients discharged from New York hospitals rose sharply Wednesday. The governor said while bed capacity was still an issue, he was more worried about medical supplies and staff.

Adding to the timeline is room overhaul: An ICU bed for treating COVID-19 patients requires physical changes to the hospital, and it's not as easy as just putting more monitors in the room, Corwin said.

Construction is necessary to convert a room to negative pressure, which allows for air to flow into the room but not out, so possibly infected respiratory droplets don't spread. A range of technical equipment is needed in addition to an adequate power supply, Corwin said.

An operating room core also has to be a sterile environment surrounded by the negative pressure rooms. The whole process takes "the better part of a week" for turning operating rooms into ICU beds, Corwin said. NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals have been doing so since mid-February because Corwin said it was clear that their normal ICU bed capacity would not be enough.