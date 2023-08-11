NYC inmate uses bed sheets in daring escape from hospital’s 5th floor

[Source]

New York City police are looking for an inmate who managed to flee by using a makeshift rope to scale down a hospital building.

What happened: Yenchun Chen, 44, reportedly escaped from Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in Gramercy Park at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. After asking to take a shower, he tied up some bed sheets and used them to rappel down from a fifth-floor bathroom window.

The aftermath: Chen landed on an air-conditioning unit and climbed a ladder to descend to the ground. He then hailed a yellow taxicab heading southbound on Second Avenue.

A man believed to be Chen was reportedly arrested in New Jersey on Thursday. However, the man turned out to be someone else.

WANTED ESCAPED PRISONER: On 8/9/23 @ 4:30 PM @NYPD13PCT Yenchun Chen was in Dept of Corrections custody inside Mount Sinai Beth Israel located @ 281 1 Ave where he escaped the hospital via a 5th fl window to the street entering a yellow taxi. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/qczV7jYco7 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 10, 2023

About the suspect: Chen was arrested on July 31 for criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was reportedly hospitalized on Aug. 4 after experiencing a cardiac issue and was under the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Police described Chen as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his left arm and left hand. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants. He also wore a hospital bracelet.

Anyone with information on Chen’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted via their website or messaging them on Twitter @NYPDTips.

