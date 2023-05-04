NYC judge signals he’ll sign protective order against Trump, as former president’s lawyers ask to move Stormy Daniels hush money case to fed court

Donald Trump’s lawyers in his criminal hush money case on Thursday said they would effort to move his case to federal court — as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked a judge to bar him from publicly discussing evidence in the case.

Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, told Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan he planned to file the request later Thursday. By law, a defendant has 31 days from being arraigned on criminal charges to make such a request.

If it is rejected, Merchan told the prosecution and Trump’s lawyers to plan for a trial date in February or March, instructing them to clear their schedules and not plan any vacations, new cases or other trials.

That also goes for Trump, who’s running to become the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. He can’t agree to any appearances, speaking arrangements or other events that would interfere with his availability for the trial, Merchan said.

Merchan has not yet ruled on the protective order, proposed by Bragg’s office, but indicated that he likely wouldn’t allow Trump to speak about evidence or information about witnesses provided to his legal team.

Trump is criminally accused of falsifying business records in a scheme to bury negative stories ahead of the 2016 presidential election, violating state and federal election laws. Prosecutors allege he illegally disguised reimbursement of a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels paid out by his former fixer, Michael Cohen, to buy her silence about an alleged 2006 tryst.

In her motion filed last week, Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw described Trump’s “longstanding and perhaps singular history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, trial jurors, grand jurors, judges, and others involved in legal proceedings against him, putting those individuals and their families at considerable safety risk.”

Blanche tried to get the order revised to prevent Bragg from holding press conferences or putting out documents like the “statement of facts” that laid out the case against him, but the judge didn’t bite, saying that the DA has an obligation to inform the public about the charges he’s bringing.

He also said that Trump should be allowed to defend himself on the campaign trail.

“Our client should be allowed to disclose to the people who are going to vote or not going to vote for him his defense of the case,” Blanche said, adding that Trump shouldn’t have to risk a contempt charge when he counters something that Bragg or one of the witnesses might say publicly.

McCaw pointed to Trump’s notorious social media presence, his remarks leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, and his attacks on Georgia poll worker Ruby Freeman. Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani falsely accused Freeman and her daughter of introducing suitcases of illegal ballots and committing election fraud — setting off a wave of death threats that forced the pair into hiding.

She said his Truth Social post warning of “death and destruction” if he’s indicted caused the NYPD to “launch a significant law enforcement response around the courts in the weeks leading up to the arraignment.”

Merchan has received dozens of death threats and other harassing calls and emails, and hours after his arraignment in Manhattan, Trump made a speech in Florida where he singled out the judge and referenced his wife and daughter. Bragg has also been subjected to a deluge of racist hate mail and death threats before and after Trump’s indictment.

Merchan, who pointed out that the prosecution wasn’t asking for a gag order, bristled at the idea that Trump should get special treatment because he’s a presidential candidate, when defendants are regularly ordered not to publicly share evidence they receive during discovery.

“If he’s running for office, you’re saying he should be held to a different standard from all other defendants who come into this courtroom?” he asked Blanche.

When the attorney tried to make a reference to routine cases before the court, the judge responded, “What is routine? Somebody’s accused of a homicide, facing 25 to life, is that routine for that person?”

He admitted that Trump’s case was special, but said his words can have consequences.

“Obviously Mr. Trump is different. It would be foolish of me to say that he’s not,” he said. “He is different. I have to apply the law as I see fit, and in that regard, I am bending over backward and straining to allow him to advance his candidacy. ... The last thing I want to do is infringe on his or anyone else’s First Amendment rights.”

Merchan said the protective order only applies to evidence the defense obtains from the prosecution through the discovery process, not to material the defense handed over to the D.A.’s office, or to public statements already made by witnesses.