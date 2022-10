NYC jury clears Kevin Spacey of Anthony Rapp’s battery allegations in civil sex abuse trial

NEW YORK — A Manhattan jury on Thursday determined that Kevin Spacey should not be held liable for Anthony Rapp’s decades-old sexual misconduct allegations.

The verdict came after less than two hours of deliberations after a two-week trial.

Rapp’s $40 million lawsuit accused Spacey of coming on to him as he was starting out on Broadway when he was 14 years old. He claims the “American Beauty” actor, then 26, climbed on top of him in a sexually aggressive manner after a party at his Upper East Side apartment until Rapp squirmed away.

The jury did not know that more than 20 men have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, or that he faces criminal charges in the U.K. He denies all allegations.

