NYC jury finds New York Times did not defame former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin

NEW YORK — The New York Times’ mistake about former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in a 2017 editorial was no smear, a jury concluded Tuesday.

The Manhattan Federal Court jury found that the Times was not liable for defamation of the 2008 Republican candidate for vice president. Palin, who wore jeans to the final day of the civil trial, sat between her attorneys while staring straight ahead with her hands in her lap as the verdict was read.

The jury’s verdict is largely symbolic. Judge Jed Rakoff had already said Palin failed to prove her case and that he would dismiss her lawsuit and set aside the jury’s verdict. Rakoff found Palin was unable to prove the Times acted with “actual malice” when it inaccurately linked an ad from her political action committee to a 2011 mass shooting.

As a public figure, Palin faced a higher legal burden than the average citizen to prove defamation.

“We’ve reached the same bottom line … but it’s on different grounds,” Rakoff told the jury. “You decided the facts. I decided the law. As it turns out, they’re both in agreement in this case.”

Both the judge’s ruling and the jury verdict will factor in Palin’s expected appeal. Asked by the Daily News outside of court whether she would indeed appeal, Palin answered, “I hope so!” ‬

Free speech advocates warned that the lawsuit has the potential to upend decades of legal precedent and restrict press freedom should it reach the Supreme Court.

“The press needs room to function and publish and have the flexibility to make some mistakes without fearing that it can face civil judgments for simple, honest mistakes,” said Roy Gutterman, director of the Tully Center for Free Speech.

“Regardless, we know this is not the end of the case. The appellate courts await.”

The erroneous editorial was published in the wake of a mass shooting at a congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, in 2017 that left Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., seriously wounded. The editorial argued that heated political rhetoric could lead to real-world violence and cited the 2011 mass shooting by Jared Loughner that left six dead and former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., badly injured.

The editorial said “the link to political incitement was clear” in the Giffords attack and inaccurately reported that a map graphic circulated by Palin’s PAC showed crosshairs over Giffords and other Democrats.

The map actually featured targets over Democrats’ electoral districts, not the officials themselves. And there was no evidence Loughner had ever seen it.

The trial revolved around the behind-the-scenes editing process that resulted in the error, which was corrected after publication. Evidence showed that the Times’ top editorial board editor at the time, James Bennet, inserted the mistake.

“This is my fault,” Bennet testified. “I mean, I wrote those sentences, and I’m not looking to shift the blame to anybody else. So, I just, like, for the record, I want to say that.”

Rakoff said Bennet had engaged in “very unfortunate editorializing,” but that Palin failed to prove he or his employer published the editorial maliciously

