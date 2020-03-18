NYC, Los Angeles, and Washington state have announced a shutdown of bars and restaurants. Here are all the places taking drastic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Jack Taylor/Shutterstock
- Several US cities and states have taken major steps meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- New York City and Los Angeles on Sunday closed all bars and restaurants except for delivery and takeout. Ohio, Illinois, and several other states imposed similar measures.
- Public-health experts and government officials have stressed the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of airborne infections.
Several US cities and states have taken major steps meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including shutting down nightclubs, canceling holiday festivities, and forcing restaurants to serve food by delivery or takeout only.
As of Tuesday evening, the US had confirmed more than 6,400 cases of the disease COVID-19, including 114 deaths.
Public-health experts and government officials have stressed the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of airborne infections. The term refers to bread measures meant to keep people away from one another, including canceling sporting events, closing schools, having employees work from home, and maintaining distance from sick people.
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put forward new guidelines recommending that all gatherings and events of 50 people and more be postponed until May.
"Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the CDC said. It stressed that large gatherings included "festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies."
The CDC said the recommendation "does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses," but local and state governments are already heeding the CDC's advice.
On Monday, President Donald Trump said Americans should "avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people" in order to stop the disease spread.
Here are some of the measures local and state governments are taking to limit public gatherings.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that restaurants, movie theatres, gyms, and casinos would shut from March 17.
The governors announced the closures in a joint statement on March 16.
As part of the announcement, public gatherings were reduced to 50 people or less, restaurants and bars will only be allowed to offer takeout and delivery, and gyms, casinos, and movie theatres would be closed.
"I have called on the federal gov't to implement nationwide protocols, but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves," Cuomo said in a statement posted to Twitter.
"The #Coronavirus doesn't care about state borders, so this agreement with @GovNedLamont & @GovMurphy will help protect the entire Tri-State Area. These temporary closures will last as long as is necessary to protect public health. Grocery stores will remain OPEN."
The move came after New York City banned dining out at restaurants on March 15.
Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City announced on March 15 that he would sign an executive order limiting all restaurants, bars, and cafés in the city to food takeout and delivery.
In addition, all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues will be forced to close to prevent the spread of disease.
The order was set to take effect March 17 at 9 a.m. ET.
Los Angeles followed New York City's lead and closed all nightclubs and banned dining out at restaurants from March 15.
Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles announced on March 15 that he would be taking executive action meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by closing bars, nightclubs, and restaurants, which will be allowed to continue serving takeout and delivery only.
Gyms and entertainment venues, including movie theatres, live-performance venues, and bowling alleys, will also be shuttered until at least March 31.
"These are the emergency steps we are taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 & protect people across LA, effective at midnight tonight," Garcetti said on Twitter.
"This isn't easy & I don't make this decision lightly. We will do everything we can to help businesses & workers impacted during this time."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 16 asked all restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres to shut down "for the moment" and encouraged local bans on all social gatherings.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a video statement that the state of California would be directing gyms, health clubs, and movie theatres "to close down for the moment." Newsom also said the state government would "strengthen our focus on restaurants," and would be asking restaurants to temporarily shut their doors or provide takeout options "if they wish."
Newsom added that the state encourages local bans on gatherings of any size, saying that the limitation "just makes sense to me at this point."
"The point of gatherings is lost on all of us from a public safety and health perspective," Newsom said. "So directing that no gatherings [take place] is considered advanced int his state ... We believe it is rational at this moment."
San Francisco banned gatherings of 100 or more people and also ordered the people to "shelter in place" until April 7.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses on March 17.
Sisolak announced that all non-essential businesses would be closed for 30 days, effective immediately. All gaming machines, devices, tables, games, and any equipment related to gaming activity would be shut down from midnight in Las Vegas.
Sisolak also instructed all Nevada residents to stay at home and said restaurants and bars would be able to continue serving food for drive-thru, take-out or delivery only.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an Executive Order on March 17 to close all bars, nightclubs for 30 days.
He also said groups of no more than 10 people would be allowed to congregate at the beach and said restaurants should operate at 50% capacity.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to shut on March 17.
Restaurants would be allowed to continue offering takeout and delivery.
He also expanded unemployment benefits to help North Carolina workers impacted by the spread of the disease.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the shutdown of all non-essential businesses on March 16.
Wolf strongly urged non-essential businesses across the state to close for at least 14 days, and ordered all restaurants and bars to close their dine-in facilities and offer takeout, delivery, or drive-thru only.
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants in Ohio to close starting March 15.
Dewine announced the measure, which went into effect at 9 p.m. on March 15, ahead of the St. Patrick's Day holiday.
Restaurants with takeout and delivery options will still be able to operate those services.
"Our goal is for everyone to get through this," DeWine said. "Our hope is that next St. Patrick's Day, everyone will be there and that they'll have the opportunity to live their lives and live their American dream. But, if people are not around, they can't do that."
Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide closure of restaurants and bars in Washington starting on March 15.
Inslee said in a March 15 statement that the move was aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
"Given the explosion of COVID-19 in our state and globally, I will sign a statewide emergency proclamation tomorrow to temporarily shut down restaurants, bars, and entertainment and recreational facilities," Inslee said.
Restaurants will be allowed to provide takeout and delivery service but not in-person dining.
"Additionally, all gatherings with over 50 participants are prohibited and all gatherings under 50 participants are prohibited unless previously announced criteria for public health and social distancing are met," he said.
The ban will not apply to grocery stores and pharmacies.
"These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strong measures are necessary to slow the spread of the disease," he said. "I know there will be significant economic impacts to all our communities and we are looking at steps to help address those challenges."
Gov. JB Pritzker will shutter all bars and restaurants in Illinois beginning on March 16.
Pritzker made the announcement March 15 and said all bars and restaurants would be closed to the public from Monday, March 16, to Monday, March 30.
"This is another hard step to take," Pritzker said. "I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action."
"The time for persuasion and public appeals is over — the time for action is here," he added. "This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state."
The announcement also stressed the importance of social distancing.
"Social distancing is the paramount strategy for minimizing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, and the governor is committed to using every tool at his disposal to protect public health," the statement said.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on March 16 temporarily closing bars, theaters, casinos, and other public spaces.
The order went into effect on March 16 at 3:00 p.m. and will be in place until March 30 at 11:59 pm.
Public spaces, like "restaurants, cafes, coffee houses, bars, taverns, brewpubs, distilleries, clubs, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor performance venues, gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise facilities, exercise studios, spas, and casinos" will be closed.
Restaurants can still offer food via "delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service."
Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced a ban on bars and a citywide curfew in Hoboken, New Jersey, beginning on March 16.
In a statement on March 15, Bhalla said all bars and restaurants, with or without a liquor license, would only be able to serve food by delivery or takeout.
Bars that do not already serve food will be forced to close starting March 15.
The mayor also imposed a citywide curfew in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday, March 16, until further notice.
"During this curfew, all residents will be required to remain in their homes except for emergencies, or if you are required to work by your employer," Bhalla wrote.
Gov. Charlie Baker will limit public gatherings to 25 people or fewer in Massachusetts starting on March 17.
Baker issued an emergency order on March 15 limiting public gatherings to 25 people or fewer and banning the consumption of food or drink at bars and restaurants.
This includes community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events, sporting events with spectators, concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, festivals, and similar activities.
The order will take effect March 17 and run through April 6.
Hospitals have also been directed to postpone elective surgeries to devote resources to coronavirus treatment.
Mayor Muriel Bowser banned gatherings of more than 250 people and closed all bars in Washington, DC, on March 15.
In a statement March 15, Bowser said restaurants and bars needed to suspend the use of bar seating and needed to ensure that occupancy stood at fewer than 250 people at a time.
All nightclubs have also been ordered to cease operations immediately.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans announced a service curfew for bars and restaurants starting on March 15.
Contrell said in a statement on March 15 that all full-service restaurants with seating were to cease operations at 9 p.m. daily but could continue offering delivery until the usual closing time.
Bars and nightclubs are to cease service at midnight daily and limit their capacity by up to 50% of their usual capacity.
Several popular bars and restaurants have also voluntarily ceased operations to mitigate the disease spread.
In South Boston, Massachusetts, several popular bars voluntarily decided to close on March 15.
Pennsylvania officials have also urged most businesses in several counties to cease operations immediately.
