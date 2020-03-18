NYC, Los Angeles, and Washington state have announced a shutdown of bars and restaurants. Here are all the places taking drastic measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Jack Taylor/Shutterstock

Several US cities and states have taken major steps meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

New York City and Los Angeles on Sunday closed all bars and restaurants except for delivery and takeout. Ohio, Illinois, and several other states imposed similar measures.

Public-health experts and government officials have stressed the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of airborne infections.

As of Sunday evening, the US had confirmed more than 3,800 cases of the disease COVID-19, including 69 deaths.

Several US cities and states have taken major steps meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including shutting down nightclubs, canceling holiday festivities, and forcing restaurants to serve food by delivery or takeout only.

As of Tuesday evening, the US had confirmed more than 6,400 cases of the disease COVID-19, including 114 deaths.

Public-health experts and government officials have stressed the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of airborne infections. The term refers to bread measures meant to keep people away from one another, including canceling sporting events, closing schools, having employees work from home, and maintaining distance from sick people.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put forward new guidelines recommending that all gatherings and events of 50 people and more be postponed until May.

"Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the CDC said. It stressed that large gatherings included "festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies."

The CDC said the recommendation "does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses," but local and state governments are already heeding the CDC's advice.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said Americans should "avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people" in order to stop the disease spread.

Here are some of the measures local and state governments are taking to limit public gatherings.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that restaurants, movie theatres, gyms, and casinos would shut from March 17.

The governors announced the closures in a joint statement on March 16.

As part of the announcement, public gatherings were reduced to 50 people or less, restaurants and bars will only be allowed to offer takeout and delivery, and gyms, casinos, and movie theatres would be closed.

"I have called on the federal gov't to implement nationwide protocols, but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves," Cuomo said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"The #Coronavirus doesn't care about state borders, so this agreement with @GovNedLamont & @GovMurphy will help protect the entire Tri-State Area. These temporary closures will last as long as is necessary to protect public health. Grocery stores will remain OPEN."

The move came after New York City banned dining out at restaurants on March 15.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City announced on March 15 that he would sign an executive order limiting all restaurants, bars, and cafés in the city to food takeout and delivery.

In addition, all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues will be forced to close to prevent the spread of disease.

The order was set to take effect March 17 at 9 a.m. ET.

Los Angeles followed New York City's lead and closed all nightclubs and banned dining out at restaurants from March 15.