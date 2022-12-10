NYC man accused in stab murders of three relatives extradited back to Queens to face charges

A man busted out-of-state on charges of killing three relatives in Queens — including his 65-year-old grandmother and a woman with cerebral palsy — was extradited back to the city to face charges, police said Friday.

Jabari Burrell, 22, faces three counts of murder for the slaying of his bedridden aunt Patrice Johnson, 26, his step-aunt Latoya Gordon, 47, and his grandmother Hyacinth Brown-Johnson, 65.

He was nabbed shortly after the Nov. 18 murders after he ran out of gas on a Virginia highway and a state police officer spotted his grandma’s stolen van on the side of the highway, police said.

Burrell was still covered in blood when Virginia state cops approached him in Prince George County, Va., about 35 miles south of Richmond.

After his arrest, Burrell admitted to the grisly murders of the three women at the Springfield Gardens home where he lived for a short period of time before he snapped, police sources told the Daily News.

The women were all found dead in the home on 182nd St. near 146th Drive with multiple stab wounds to the head, chest and neck. Brown-Johnson had also been stabbed in the back.

The building’s landlord recalled hearing loud noises between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., police sources said.

Shortly after, Burrell took off in his grandmother’s 2004 Toyota Sienna, and police later found evidence that the car went over the George Washington Bridge into New Jersey and headed south.

An aide who cared for Johnson, whose cerebral palsy left her bedridden, discovered the gory scene when she arrived at the house for her shift around 10:40 a.m., police said.

Brown-Johnson and Johnson were found together in one bedroom, while Gordon was found in a second bedroom, police said.

A knife was recovered from a bathroom in the home.

Burrell gave incriminating statements that included a description of the brutal attacks, a police source said at the time of his arrest.

After his extradition to Queens, detectives led him Friday from the NYPD’s 105th Precinct stationhouse in Queens Village to be seen before a judge in Queens Criminal Court.

His arraignment was pending Friday evening.