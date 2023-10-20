NYC man admits soliciting Rockland officer posing as 13-year-old girl on social media

NEW CITY — A 24-year-old New York City man has pleaded guilty to propositioning a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl and setting up a hotel meeting during a social media chat.

Dylan Choe pleaded guilty to first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors. He also attempted to meet with the person at a hotel in Rockland, according to the Rockland District Attorney's Office.

Choe engaged in what became a sexually explicit conversation on social media with a person he was led to believe was a 13-year-old girl, District Attorney Thomas Walsh said in a news release.

The other person was actually a District Attorney’s Office undercover investigator working a social media platform.

As their conversation advanced, Choe made arrangements for the two to meet at a Rockland hotel. On Jan. 19, Choe checked into the hotel and waited. Instead of a young girl showing up, law enforcement officers arrested Choe, Walsh's statement said.

Choe pleaded guilty on Oct. 16 during his arraignment before County Court Judge Kevin Russo, who scheduled sentencing for Jan. 17. Russo also has scheduled a hearing for Jan. 17 on Choe's risk level and precautions to be taken.

Choe has been released without bail pending sentencing.

Arrest part of ongoing sting operation

“Our office remains committed to ensuring the safety of innocent children in our community," Walsh said. "This case is a clear warning to all that predatory behavior will be pursued relentlessly and brought to justice.”

Assistant District Attorney Michael Delohery is prosecuting.

Choe's guilty plea is the latest in an ongoing cybercrime sting operation launched by the District Attorney’s Office in 2022, according to the release.

In December, investigators arrested seven men for sex crimes following a separate operation called “Operation Catfish.”

The District Attorney's Office has been a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children since 2020. The ICAC is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing over 5,400 federal, state, and local law enforcement, dedicated to investigating, prosecuting, and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.

