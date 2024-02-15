Man arrested for allegedly trying to steal iconic New York City hotel
The man allegedly registered the building in his name, and demanded rent from tenants and attempted to evict a previous owner.
The man allegedly registered the building in his name, and demanded rent from tenants and attempted to evict a previous owner.
If you’re a business owner, don’t overlook some of these easy small business tax deductions that could help improve your bottom line.
The vocal advocates for reforms to state and local tax (SALT) deductions have often been able to garner plenty of attention for their cause but have proven markedly less able to get their demands enacted into law.
The 14-episode series follows Emma and Dexter over the course of 20 years as they come of age and navigate adulthood, as their relationship toggles between friends and something more.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
A new study finds that long COVID, whose symptoms include intense fatigue, can impact women's sexual function. Here's what you need to know.
An influx of Chinese migrants, facing China's economic uncertainty, are crossing the U.S.'s southern border.
Our roundup of the best credit cards to build credit will help you determine which one offers you the best return while boosting your credit score.
Meta is trying to get the metaverse off of the ground. Epic is doing it already.
Many Americans think the economy was better under Trump. The data backs them up — to a point.
Caitlin Clark is about to become the leading scorer in NCAA women's history, but she has a ways to go to overtake Grace Beyer as women's college basketball's active leading scorer at any level.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Mercedes said the Mercedes-AMG F1 W15 E Performance cost 'a chunk of our available firepower' under the cost cap, aiming to get back in front in 2024.
The McLaren MCL38 car wants to pick up from the team's success over the last half of last year, and get closer to the top three teams.
Roam, an EV startup based in Kenya, has raised $24 million in a Series A round, including up to $10 million debt commitment from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), to scale the production of electric motorcycles and buses. The investment comes as Roam doubles down on the assembly of its Move bus model, launched last year, months after the company set up a new and larger motorcycle assembly plant. "The goal this year is to increase and get stability in terms of production to meet demand,” said Albin Wilson, Roam chief product and strategy officer.
Declining prices for energy and many goods helped cool inflation in January, but basics such as housing, food, and auto insurance continued to climb.
A leaked production schedule shows that the electric sedan successor to the Kia Stinger will be called the EV8 and begin production in 2026.
Let's reset the MVP race, featuring four favorites, with roughly 30 games to go in the season.
Nate Tice's special edition of The Overhang looks at the film and pinpoints several key areas where the Chiefs won the game, including Trent McDuffie and the DBs going supernova.
"Anyone But You" could very well be the stepping stone for a return to form for the genre.
With misinterpretations of HIPAA starting with just its name, misunderstandings of what the law actually does greatly impact our ability to recognize how the kinds of data do and don't fall under its scope. That’s especially true as a growing number of consumer tech devices and services gather troves of information related to our health.