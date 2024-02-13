NYC man bashed in head with bat by stranger who calls him ‘dirty Jew’

A man was bashed in the head with a metal bat by a stranger who called him a “dirty Jew” after confronting him on a Staten Island street, police said Tuesday.

The 25-year-old victim was approached by the hateful attacker on Grandview Ave. near Netherland Ave. in Mariners Harbor about 2:30 p.m. Monday and immediately questioned him about his background, cops said.

“You dirty Jew!” the attacker mocked the victim after asking if he was Jewish. It’s not clear if the victim said anything but he was struck in the back of the head with the bat.

The victim suffered a cut and was taken by medics to Staten Island University Hospital. His attacker ran off north on Grandview Ave. and has not been caught.

The case is being investigated as a hate crime.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect Tuesday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as about 40 and 5-foot-11. He was wearing a blue jacket, green pants, black ski hat and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.