NYC man beaten unconscious with a rock in subway station attack

A 64-year-old New York City man was struck in the head with a rock multiple times until he fell unconscious at a subway station early Saturday morning, police said.

The suspect, described as a male in his thirties, is still at large.

The victim was walking along a Q subway line platform at 12:48 a.m. on Saturday when the suspect approached him and "engaged him in an unknown verbal dispute," according to a statement from the New York City Police Department.

"The individual then entered the track area, retrieved a rock, and pulled himself back onto the platform," the NYPD said. "The individual proceeded to use the rock to strike the victim’s head multiple times, causing the victim to lose consciousness."

A video tweeted by the NYPD shows two individuals, one shirtless and the other wearing a backpack, engaging in some form of an altercation. The shirtless individual is then seen swiftly moving toward the individual wearing a backpack, appearing to strike him.

Image: Subway attack suspect (NYPD)

The suspect then fled the train station in an unknown direction. Emergency services arrived on the scene and transported the victim, who was in stable condition but suffered trauma to the head, to an area hospital, according to police.

Police are not aware of a motive for the altercation at this time and could not confirm if the attack was unprovoked as the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This incident is of the latest attacks in an already troubled transit system.

Earlier this year, a spate of high-profile subway crimes in New York City shocked residents, including the death of Michelle Go, another woman who was kicked down stairs and beat with a hammer and the stabbing of at least six people over one weekend.

In April, 10 people were shot and 13 more were injured when a man opened fire on an N train.

Earlier this year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a subway safety plan focused on the homeless population to target the increase in transit crimes.