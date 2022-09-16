NYC man beaten with wood plank in Midtown subway station attack, police say

Two men beat a fellow straphanger with a two-by-four plank inside a Manhattan subway station, police said Friday.

The suspects and the victim got into an argument, police said, at about 4:30 a.m. inside the 57th St.-7th Ave. station for the N and Q trains and it quickly turned violent.

The suspects battered the man with the two by four, which they may have retrieved from a work area.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical but stable condition with head injuries.

The attackers are still being sought.

Police released to the media video of the suspects, and a photo, and asked anyone with information about them to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.