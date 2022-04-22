NYC man busted in caught-on-video shooting had five guns in Queens home

A gunman seen on video exchanging shots with another man outside a Queens pawn shop was busted Friday — and five guns and two bullet-resistant vests were found in his home, police said.

Jordan Stennett, 18, was charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and gun possession, police said. The gunman who fired back at him is still being sought.

The shooting happened 12:30 p.m. Tuesday as Stennett was leaving EZ Pawn on Jamaica Ave. near 194th St. in St. Albans.

Surveillance video shows Stennett exchanging words with another man, a parked white SUV between them, before Stennett opens fire, police said. His target, who was with a third man, fires back.

Stennett squeezed off another shot before he drove off in a double-parked silver Honda Accord, police said. The two other men then fled in a black Acura driven by somebody else.

No one was hurt, and Stennett was seen on video returning to the scene to retrieve a bag he had dropped in the street.

The two gunmen have recently been at odds with each other, police said.

Stennett, who has no previous arrest record, lives in Jamaica. The NYPD on Friday afternoon posted on Twitter a picture of the handguns, including a revolver and vests found inside his home.