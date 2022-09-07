NYC man charged with hate crimes for headbutting Asian victim because he’s ‘Chinese’

A man accused of headbutting an Asian man in an unprovoked attack in Queens, New York City, in July has been charged with hate crimes.

Rudy Coslopez, 41, allegedly approached the 22-year-old victim on Steinway Street near 34th Ave. in Astoria on July 12 at around 8:55 p.m.

“You Asians are the reason I cannot get a job. You Chinese are scum,” Coslopez told the victim, according to police.

He then headbutted the victim, chipping the 22-year-old’s tooth.

The attack occurred less than 24 hours after another Asian victim was kicked in the hip and told to “get out of this country” in Chelsea. So far, no arrests have been made in that incident.

Coslopez, who lives in nearby Elmhurst, was eventually arrested. On Tuesday, police announced that he has been charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and assault, as per the New York Daily News.

The victim in the case has not been identified. He reportedly refused medical attention following the attack.

