NYC man who knifed brother to death arrested in Florida, NYPD says

Detectives have tracked down and arrested a 31-year-old Queens man who butchered his older brother and then escaped to Florida, police said Saturday.

Suspect Henry Gutierrez was hiding out in the Sunshine State for four months before investigators arrested him and brought him back to New York City for killing his older brother Oscar during a heated dispute in a Jamaica, Queens, apartment they shared, police said.

Gutierrez was extradited to New York on Friday and charged with murder, menacing and weapons possession.

Oscar Gutierrez, 52, was in the Jamaica Ave. apartment near Queens Blvd. with his brother about 6:30 p.m. on July 17 when they got into a fierce argument. It was not immediately disclosed what the two men were fighting about.

As the argument escalated, Henry Gutierrez grabbed a knife and stabbed his older brother 12 times in the shoulder, groin, neck, stomach, chest and back.

Responding medics rushed Oscar Gutierrez to Jamaica Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. Henry Gutierrez ran off and soon fled to Florida.

Gutierrez’s arraignment in Queens criminal court was pending Saturday.