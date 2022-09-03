NYC man’s neck sliced with broken bottle during Bronx brawl over stolen beers, police say

Two men sliced a 22-year-old man’s neck open with a broken bottle during a clash over stolen beers on a Bronx street, cops said Saturday.

The victim was drinking outside of an apartment building on Saint Peter Ave. near Glebe Ave. in Westchester Square about 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 26 when the two suspects approached and started talking to him.

A few moments later they left, taking the victim’s beers with them, sparking an argument.

As the three fought the men lunged at the victim with a broken bottle, causing a deep cut to his neck, cops said.

EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was initially in critical condition, but was ultimately treated and released.

Cops released surveillance images of the two attackers in the hopes someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.