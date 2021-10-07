NYC man on parole for drug possession fatally shot amid narcotics dispute: NYPD

A parolee released from prison six months ago after doing time for a drug conviction was shot dead in Washington Heights early Thursday during a suspected argument over narcotics, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 12:38 a.m. found Derrick Johnson, 26, unconscious in front of a building on W. 164th St. near Amsterdam Ave. with gunshots in his back and ankle.

Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, where he died.

Police recovered four shell casings at the scene and said it appears Johnson was shot while trying to buy or sell drugs.

Records show that Johnson was released on parole April 13 after serving three years for drug possession. He previously served three years and four months for another drug possession conviction and was paroled in June 2018.