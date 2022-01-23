NYC man pushed onto subway tracks near Wall Street as new mayor struggles to control surging crime

Paul Best

A 61-year-old man was pushed onto subway tracks near Wall Street in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was able to get off the tracks and was transported from the Fulton Street Station to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

A suspect was not arrested and the NYPD did not immediately have a description.

NYC SUBWAY ATTACK VICTIM MICHELLE ALYSSA GO TO BE HONORED WITH TIMES SQUARE CANDLELIGHT VIGIL

It's the latest in a series of recent crimes on the New York City subway system, as transit crime is up 65.5% so far this year compared to 2021, according to NYPD statistics.

Last weekend, a 61-year-old homeless man allegedly pushed 40-year-old Michelle Go in front of a train at the Times Square subway station, killing her.

The suspect in that attack, Simon Martial, is being held without bail on a charge of second-degree murder.

On Jan. 1, 36-year-old Roland Hueston died while trying to save an assault victim who had been pushed onto the subway tracks at the Fordham Road subway station.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, insisted last week that the city's subway system is "safe" and commuters have a "perception of fear," but backtracked on those comments on Tuesday.

"It was extremely impactful for New Yorkers," Adams said at a press conference.

"Losing a New Yorker in that fashion, and just really doubled down on our concerns that our system must be safe, must be safe from actual crime, which we are going to do. And it must be safe from those who feel as though there's a total level of disorder in our subway system."

Fox News's Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.

