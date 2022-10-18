NYC man released a day after being arrested for setting Asian restaurant on fire over botched dish

A Queens man whom officers spent nearly two weeks tracking down has been released just one day after his arrest for setting a local Asian restaurant on fire.

Choephel Norbu, 49, admitted to setting Ittadi Garden and Grill in Jackson Heights ablaze on the morning of Oct. 2 after the Bangladeshi restaurant’s staff allegedly botched his order the night before.

“I was very drunk. I bought chicken biryani. They didn’t give me chicken biryani. I was mad, and I threw it out,” Norbu told police following his arrest, according to the New York Post.

Norbu returned to the restaurant at around 6 a.m. Surveillance footage shows him dousing its front with gasoline, setting it on fire and then catching some of the flames himself.

More from NextShark: Jamie Chung reveals she used a surrogate because she was 'terrified' pregnancy would hurt her career

Today, Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced the arrest of Choephel Norbu. #FDNY Fire Marshals along with @NYPDnews Arson and Explosion Detectives arrested Norbu, 49, for intentionally setting a fire. Read more: https://t.co/151Huk3jDY pic.twitter.com/3Hjhiwbw5J — FDNY (@FDNY) October 17, 2022

More from NextShark: 15 charged over sexual abuse cover-up of South Korea’s first trans soldier

“I bought a gas can, and I threw it at the store to try to burn it out. I lit it up, and boom, it got on me,” Norbu was quoted as saying.

While no one inside the restaurant was injured in the fire, the business reportedly suffered over $1,500 in damages, according to prosecutors. Over the next week and a half, police detectives and fire marshals worked together to track down the arsonist.

Story continues

Norbu was arrested on Friday for arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, according to the New York City Fire Department. But because those charges do not require bail under New York’s criminal justice reform, Norbu was released for free.

More from NextShark: Georgetown Law professor caught addressing an Asian student as ‘Mr. Chinaman’ in viral video

The Queens District Attorney’s Office asked to put Norbu on supervised release, which the judge granted. He has no prior criminal record.

His release has enraged at least one police officer. “He sets a store on fire, he planned this, why is he out the next day?” the officer told the New York Post.

Following the news of Norbu's arrest, netizens took to social media to mock New York’s bail reform.

More from NextShark: Parents in China shave their heads, donate scalp tissue to help son recover from severe burns

“$40 bail personal recognizance,” one Instagram user suspected.

Another user wrote, “He’s probably out already for good behavior.”

“Probably out an hour after his arrest. Was he a ‘new American’ I wonder?” another asked.

Meanwhile, someone pleaded, “Please don’t let this guy out, he’s a danger to our community.”

Featured Image via New York City Fire Department