NYC man robs Chase bank day after getting released from custody in another bank robbery

New York City police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly holding up a Chase Bank – just one day after he was released from custody in another bank heist.

Chi Ngo, 52, was arrested Tuesday after he robbed a Chase Bank at 221 Canal Street around 10:30 a.m. that morning, police told Fox News.

Police arrested him shortly after the hold-up and officers found a hammer and box cutter on him, according to a criminal complaint, obtained by The New York Post.

Ngo was charged with third-degree robbery, criminal possession of weapons, and possession of burglar’s tools.

CALIFORNIA MAN WEARING RED CAPE ARRESTED AFTER SMOKING METH, BREAKING INTO HOME, SHERIFF SAYS

He was arraigned Wednesday and Judge Herb Moses of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office granted a prosecutor’s request for supervised release, according to The Post.

By noon Thursday, Ngo was allegedly back in action, robbing a Chase Bank on Fifth Avenue near West 44th Street. In that instance, he allegedly only made off with $100.

Sources told The Post that police arrested Ngo just minutes later outside the bank. Charges in the second heist are still pending.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ngo is due back in court in August. His defense attorney, Marcia Seckler, could not be reached for comment.