NYC man shot by cops after drawing gun on them identified as 65-year-old with lengthy rap sheet

The man fatally shot by police after ramming into a NYPD vehicle in Brooklyn — and approaching cops with a gun in his hand — had a lengthy rap sheet, police said Friday.

He was named as Brian Astarita, 65, of Bergen Beach. His criminal record included robbery, assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, false personation, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, police sources said. He also had three arrests for which the records were sealed.

The mayhem began a little after 4 p.m. Thursday, when an officer stopped Astarita’s gray Jeep Cherokee for speeding on Belt Parkway near the Bay 8th St. exit, according to cops.

The driver sped off, initiating a chase. Astarita rammed into the car of an officer who pulled in front of him near the Verrazano Bridge, prompting her to call for backup, police said.

She and another responding officer managed to pull Astarita over near the Bay Parkway Ave. exit. That’s where he got out of his vehicle, pulled a gun from his backseat and moved toward the cops, according to NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison.

After he ignored demands to drop the weapon, officers opened fire. Witness video captured cops launching a barrage of at least 20 bullets.

Attempts to revive Astarita on the scene and at NY Langone Hospital were unsuccessful.

Police are investigating whether he’d been trying to commit “suicide by cop,” sources said.

“It was a dangerous situation. This is what we do in the New York City police department; we protect the people. But those that choose to carry guns, we hold them accountable,” Harrison said Thursday.

“Unfortunately, it happened to be a negative ending,” Harrison added. “But we did what we had to do to stop this perp.”