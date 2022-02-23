NYC man stabbed, wounded by two strangers who steal his Infiniti after meeting up to discuss BMW sale

A man was stabbed and wounded on a Brooklyn street by two strangers who stole his Infiniti SUV after meeting up with him to discuss the sale of his BMW, police said Wednesday.

The 53-year-old victim, who lives in Queens, drove to a home on Hubbard St. near Avenue X in Sheepshead Bay to meet his assailants about 4:40 p.m. Sunday and discuss selling them the BMW, police said.

But the two men instead stabbed him multiple times before jumping into the victim’s 2013 Infiniti JX35 and driving off in it. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

Cops released surveillance images of the two suspects Wednesday and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.