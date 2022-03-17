NYC man unfurling flag from breakaway pro-Putin Ukrainian city called ‘f----ing Russian’ and punched in ‘hate crime’

A Brooklyn man unfurling a flag from a breakaway pro-Putin Ukrainian city was called a “f----ing Russian” and punched in the face in what the NYPD is calling a hate crime fueled by the ongoing war overseas.

The 29-year-old victim was opening up a package near 23rd Ave. and Benson Ave. in Gravesend when accused attacker Vladisla Radinovskiy happened by about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The package contained a flag for Donetsk, an Eastern Ukrainian city run by pro-Russian separatists.

Radinovskiy is accused of storming up to the flag bearer and calling him a “f---ing Russian.”

When the victim tried to walk away Radinovskiy followed him around the corner to Bay 32nd St., where he allegedly punched the man in the face, according to cops.

The victim declined medical attention.

Radinovskiy was taken into custody and charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and menacing. He was ordered released without bail after his arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Wednesday.

Donetsk is one of two Ukrainian cities run by pro-Russian separatists. Last month, Russian president Vladimir Putin recognized the two republics and sent so-called “peacekeeping forces” into the two regions, a preamble to invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24.