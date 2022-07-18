NYC man wanted for headbutting Asian man after yelling ‘You Chinese are scum’

New York police are searching for a man accused of headbutting another man and yelling anti-Asian remarks at him in Queens, New York City, last week.

The victim, 22, was on Steinway Street near 34th Ave. when the suspect reportedly approached him at around 8:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, the suspect told the victim “You Asians are the reason I cannot get a job. You Chinese are scum” for no apparent reason.

The suspect then slammed his own head into the victim’s before fleeing the scene. The victim reportedly suffered a chipped tooth but refused medical attention.

The alleged incident occurred less than a day after another Asian victim was kicked in the hip and told to “get out of this country” in Chelsea. The suspect of that incident is also still at large.

Both incidents are being investigated as possible hate crimes. Anyone with information about them is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website.

