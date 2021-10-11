NYC man who wanted to join Taliban and kill US troops convicted in federal court, prosecutors say

Louis Casiano
·1 min read

A New York City man who tried to help the Taliban fight American forces in Afghanistan was convicted in a federal courtroom last week, officials said Monday.

Delowar Mohammed Hossain, 36, was found guilty Friday in Manhattan federal court of attempting to provide material support to the terror group.

He was arrested on July 26, 2019, at John F. Kennedy International Airport as he was preparing to board a flight to Thailand, the first leg of his journey to Afghanistan, the Justice Department said. He was found with mountain survival gear and thousands of dollars in cash to purchase weapons, authorities said.

TALIBAN SAY THEY WON'T WORK WITH US TO CONTAIN ISLAMIC STATE

According to federal prosecutors, Hossain began expressing a desire to travel to Afghanistan to kill U.S. troops in 2018. Over a 10-month period, he recruited several others, one of whom was a government informant, and made contact with someone in Pakistan who was associated with the Taliban.

Court documents said Hossain told the informant: "I want to kill some kufars (non-believers) before I die."

Prosecutors said his preparations included buying equipment like walkie-talkies and trekking gear. He instructed the informant to save enough money "to buy some weapons" once they reached Afghanistan, they added.

He faces 35 years in prison when he is sentenced in January 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Lock the Gallery Doors!': Congressman Describes Being Inside Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot

    In his new book, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff details how Capitol Police shouted at lawmakers to put on oxygen masks and to "be prepared to get down under your chairs if necessary"

  • California attorney general launches investigation into Orange County oil spill

    Stretches of sand in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach reopened to swimmers and surfers as cleanup crews continued combing the shores for oil and tar Monday.

  • Study: 85 percent of global population has been affected by human-induced climate change

    Study: 85 percent of global population has been affected by human-induced climate change

  • Native Hawaiians demand justice for sex-trafficking victims amid searches for missing women

    When someone goes missing in Hawaii, local activist Ihilani Lasconia says that many in the island's Native communities first suspect one thing: sex trafficking. A new task force created by the state House aims to gather data on the number of missing Native Hawaiian women, and the impact of sex trafficking on Native populations on the islands. Women and children in Hawaii are facing a widespread epidemic of violence and sex trafficking, according to House documents.

  • UN panel can't rule on a on climate case brought by Greta Thunberg, youth activists

    A UN panel announced Monday that it cannot rule on a complaint by Greta Thunberg and other youth climate activists stating that inaction on climate change violates children's rights, the UN Human Rights Office said in a press release.Why it matters: The complaint is part of a trend of legal suits invoking climate inaction as a human rights issue. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe UN Child Rights Committee did rule that countri

  • Olivia Rodrigo Says She's 'Learned So Much' About Herself in Therapy: Feelings Are 'So Valid'

    Olivia Rodrigo said she's been seeing a therapist since she was 16 years old

  • Afghan women have a long history of taking leadership and fighting for their rights

    Afghan women hold 'silent' protests in Kabul against repressive measures under the Taliban regime Bilal Guler/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesEver since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan, the question in much of the Western media has been, “What will happen to the women of Afghanistan?” Indeed, this is an important concern that merits international attention. The Taliban has already imposed many restrictions on women. At the same time, however, much of the Western media coverage appears to be re

  • Flooding could shut down a quarter of all critical infrastructure in the U.S.

    About 25%, or 1 in 4 units of critical infrastructure, such as police stations, airports and hospitals, are at risk of being rendered inoperable due to flooding, a comprehensive new report finds. The report points to climate change for heightening risks. Why it matters: The new national inventory of flood risk during the next thirty years, which takes into account climate change-driven increases in sea levels and heavy precipitation events, is the first of its kind.Get market news worthy of your

  • Here are Washington’s new deadlines for infrastructure, a government shutdown, the debt limit and more

    Washington in recent weeks failed to enact a bipartisan infrastructure bill, and it came up with only short-term fixes to avoid a U.S. default and prevent a partial government shutdown. So Congress and the White House will have to tackle all of those topics again in the weeks ahead, along with other issues.

  • Mexico president says foreign companies smuggled fuel, names Trafigura

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that well-known foreign companies had engaged in what he described as fuel smuggling and he named global energy trader Trafigura as an example of the practice. The comments marked a new development in a web of corruption probes of some of the world's biggest energy traders across several countries in Latin America. "We have found that some of these famous foreign companies were transporting contraband fuel and Trafigura's import permit has been suspended," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

  • The Matrix Resurrections: Legacy (UK Featurette)

    The fourth installment in the Matrix franchise.

  • Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart enjoy 'sweets and treats' in spooky 'Very Tasty Halloween' trailer

    Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are decked out for Halloween in a trailer for their upcoming special, "Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween."

  • Idaho reaches deal to reimburse hunters who kill wolves

    Idaho officials will make available up to $200,000 to be divided into payments for hunters and trappers who kill wolves in the state through next summer. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game late last month entered into an agreement with a nonprofit hunting group to reimburse the expenses for a proven kill. The agreement follows a change in Idaho law aimed at killing more wolves that are blamed for attacking livestock and reducing deer and elk herds.

  • Southwest Cancels More Than 1,800 Weekend Flights as Pilots Blame 'Management's Poor Planning'

    "Our Pilots will continue to overcome SWA management's poor planning," the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association said in a statement as more than 1,800 weekend flights were cancelled

  • Americans Conflate Border Chaos and Legal Immigration

    A new poll released by Quinnipiac shows strong disapproval of President Biden’s immigration and border policies. According to the poll, 25 percent of respondents approve and 67 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of immigration issues. Similarly, 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove of his handling of the situation on the Mexican border. This poll offers deep insights into how Americans think about immigration and ways for the Biden administration to get out of its chaotic immigration

  • Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in state, rips Biden for 'bullying'

    (Reuters) -Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, responding to what he called "bullying" by the Biden Administration, on Monday barred all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers. Abbott's move sets him up for a clash with President Joe Biden, a Democrat who last month called on businesses nationwide to order their workers to be vaccinated or lose their jobs. "In another instance of federal overreach, the Biden Administration is now bullying many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, causing workforce disruptions that threaten Texas' continued recovery from the COVID-19 disaster," Abbott said in an executive order.

  • VIDEO: A bystander filmed LAPD officers storming an apartment where they fatally shot a man who took a woman hostage

    The unnamed suspect went on a lengthy crime spree throughout downtown Los Angeles before running into an apartment complex and taking a woman hostage.

  • My Family Moved To The US For A Better Life. But What Does That Really Mean?

    In this excerpt from Concepcion: An Immigrant Family's Fortunes, a Filipino family grapples with the meaning of the American dream.View Entire Post ›

  • Sentiment Toward China Is Changing, as Tech Names Rally After Major Fine

    The extent of the fear that has built around China’s crackdown and its potential impact is perhaps best characterized by the relief spreading across Hong Kong markets amid signs it may not actually be that bad.

  • We Finally Know How 43 Students on a Bus Vanished Into Thin Air

    Pedro Pardo/AFP via GettyTranscripts of newly released text messages between a crime boss and a deputy police chief have finally lifted the lid on the mystery of 43 students who went missing one night in southwestern Mexico.The messages indicate that the cops and the cartel worked together to capture, torture, and murder at least 38 of the 43 student teachers who went missing in September of 2014.The students had made the deadly mistake of commandeering several buses in order to drive to Mexico