NYC man wanted in unprovoked subway slashings, police say

A New York City man is wanted in connection with two unprovoked stabbings on the subway that occurred within a 24-hour period, authorities said Saturday.

Donny Ubiera, 32, of Queens, allegedly brandished a large knife and slashed a 62-year-old man on his face and right hand onboard a southbound 7 train around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, police said.

Police said Ubiera had approached the victim and was not provoked. After the slashing, police said he got off the train at the Queensboro Plaza station and fled on foot toward Queens Plaza North.

The second unprovoked attack happened around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on the platform of the northbound 7 train line, according to police. Ubiera allegedly pulled out a large knife, approached a 55-year-old man and stabbed him in the neck.

Ubiera again fled the scene in an unknown direction. Authorities recovered a knife at the scene.

Both victims were hospitalized at NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition. Few details were available on their conditions, but police said the first victim received numerous stitches.

Subway crime has plagued New York City in recent months.

As of June 5, transit crime has spiked 53.6% year-to-date, with 989 incidents reported compared to 644 during the same period last year, according to public police data.