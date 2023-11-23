NYC Mayor Adams accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit ahead of Adult Survivors Act filing deadline

Mayor Adams is being accused of sexual assault and battery in legal papers filed late Wednesday under New York State’s Adult Survivor’s Act.

The woman, who the Daily News is not naming to protect her privacy, has accused Adams of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when, according to court papers, they both worked for the city. Adams was an NYPD officer at the time.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the three-page legal brief claims.

Adams’ accuser is seeking $5 million in relief as well as attorney fees and interest.

Along with Adams, the woman has named several other defendants in her suit, including the NYPD’s Transit Bureau, the Guardians Association and several unnamed entities.

The claim is being made under an extension of the state Adult Survivors Act. The deadline to file claims before that extension sunsets is Friday.

