New NYC mayor Adams calls 911 for street assault on first day in office

It's been an eventful first day on the job for New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams was videotaped Saturday observing an assault on the street outside a Brooklyn station. In the video, Adams is seen calling 911 from inside the station, looking out the window and observing the two-person brawl play out on the street below.

Saturday marked Adams' first day on the job as New York City's mayor.

INCOMING NYC MAYOR SAYS HE WILL KEEP DE BLASIO'S VACCINE MANDATES IN PLACE

⁩Adams waited until near the end of the call to identify himself as the mayor, a New York Post reporter on the scene noted.

Adams was sworn into office live on television Jan. 1 just after the ball dropped in New York City's Time Square.

As confetti continued to drift across Times Square, Adams recited his oath of office. Associate Justice Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix of the state Supreme Court's appellate division swore Adams in as he placed one hand on a family Bible and his other held a photograph of his mother, Dorothy, who died in 2020.

Adams says he will keep outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate to visit businesses in place when he is sworn in on New Year’s Eve.

"We are going to keep that in place," Adams said in a Thursday press conference when asked about de Blasio’s controversial coronavirus vaccine mandate. "We spoke with our business leaders today to let them know we’re going to keep that in place."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.