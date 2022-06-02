NYC Mayor Adams Creates Gun Task Force to Cut Violence as Summer Looms

Laura Nahmias
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Eric Adams
    Eric Adams

(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams, coping with a wave of shootings across the city that began in the early months of the pandemic, announced the creation of a gun task force ahead of the traditional summer surge in violence.

The task force will be co-chaired by Andre T. Mitchell, the founder of Man Up!, a Brooklyn based anti-violence group, and Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Adams said at a City Hall briefing on Thursday. Mitchell’s group focuses on violence interruption and community development. The New York Times earlier reported the plan to enlist Mitchell.

“By the time someone picks up a gun, we’ve already failed,” Adams said, citing the recent surge of mass shootings across the US. “The epidemic of gun violence is not a New York problem. It’s not a Democrat or Republican problem.”

Shooting incidents are down slightly year-to-date, according to New York City Police Department data, but remain elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels. There were nearly 1,600 shooting incidents in 2021, more than double the 777 reported in 2019. The trend has continued so far this year, with 502 incidents reported so far.

Adams campaigned for mayor with public safety at the center of his messaging. At a May press conference, he said he had expected crime would be under control in January, his first month in office, while expressing frustration with critics of both his administration and the NYPD. Arrests in the city are at a 21-year high for major felony offenses, but that has done little to stem an increase in such crimes.

In 2019, the city’s Department of Investigation criticized Man Up! for poor administration and for hiring several relatives of Mitchell, in violation of the organization’s contract with the city.

“I vetted AT for 30 years,” Adams said in response to questions about Mitchell, using his nickname and citing their longtime friendship. “He was the right person for the job.”

In related news, the NYPD reported traffic delays on the Brooklyn Bridge Thursday after gun violence activists planned a citywide march. On Thursday night, President Joe Biden will urge Congress to pass gun-control legislation in a prime-time address from the White House, as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiates a possible agreement.

