NYC Mayor Adams says city is 'monitoring' social media and NYPD is preparing ahead of possible Trump indictment

Speaking on Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said “we’re monitoring comments on social media” and that the NYPD is making sure there are “no inappropriate actions in the city” ahead of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump. Adams’s comments come days after Trump said he would be arrested and urged supporters to “protest” if that happened.

Video Transcript

- Mr. Mayor--

ERIC ADAMS: [? Bernadette. ?]

- When do you expect a Trump indictment to come down? And what is the city doing to prepare for that?

ERIC ADAMS: Well, it's up to the DA Bragg. And we've heard a lot of reports, but the DA is going to make that determination. And we're doing what we always do. We're monitoring comments on social media. And the NYPD is doing their normal role of making sure that there is no inappropriate actions in the city. And we're confident we're going to be able to do that.

- Have you discussed this with Alvin Bragg yet? [INAUDIBLE] meeting with him at all?

ERIC ADAMS: No, not at all.