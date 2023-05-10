NYC Mayor Adams won’t say whether former Marine who put street performer Jordan Neely in deadly chokehold should be charged

Mayor Adams spoke at length Wednesday about the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a homeless subway performer who was killed after menacing straphangers a week ago, but the mayor continued to avoid discussing whether criminal charges should be brought in the case.

After days of remaining relatively silent about Neely’s death, Adams refrained from saying anything about Daniel Penny, the former Marine who put Neely in the deadly chokehold, and pointed out that the city has “no control over that process.”

“Today, I’m here to talk about Jordan’s life before he got on that train,” Adams said during a 14-minute long address Wednesday at City Hall. “The circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated, and while we have no control over that process, one thing we can control is how our city responds to this tragedy.”

Instead of focusing on Penny’s fate, the mayor spent much of his time talking about policy prescriptions — “upstream” solutions, as he typically refers to them — that would have to be enacted mostly by state government and be aimed at preventing people like Neely from evading New York’s extensive social safety net.

He also appeared to both critique and defend the city’s efforts to help Neely prior to his fatal run-in with Penny.

“One thing we can say for sure: Jordan Neely did not deserve to die, and all of us must work together to do more for our brothers and sisters struggling with serious mental health illness” he said. “I want to state upfront that there were many people who tried to help Jordan get the support he needed, but the tragic reality of severe mental illness is that some who suffer from it are at times unaware of their own need for care.”

Neely, a 30-year-old known for his impersonations of Michael Jackson, died on May 1 after Penny put him in a chokehold for several minutes on the F train.

Witnesses described Neely, who has a history of being arrested for violent acts, as accosting passengers and saying he was “ready to die.” The medical examiner’s office has ruled Neely’s death a homicide.

Penny’s attorneys have said he acted in self-defense.

Adams did not take questions after making his address, which wasn’t delivered to reporters in person, but broadcast from the city’s website. His remarks Wednesday come five days after his last formal Q-and-A with City Hall reporters.

Neely’s family, protestors and many local leaders have demanded Penny be charged and point to the lack of criminal charges as proof that a double standard is alive and well in the criminal justice system.

Adams has refrained from joining that chorus, and last Thursday said that he has “faith in the criminal justice system” and would “let the process take its place.”

Unlike the mayor, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Comptroller Brad Lander focused their attention Wednesday on calling for criminal charges to be brought against Penny.

Speaking earlier in the day outside the Broadway-Lafayette subway station where Neely died, Williams contrasted the NYPD’s decision to set Penny free without charging him to the decision to bring charges against dozens of demonstrators who’ve taken to the streets since last week’s tragedy.

“The protesters that were recently arrested, they didn’t say, ‘Let’s wait and see,’ they didn’t say ‘Let’s have an investigation to make sure it’s right, folks’ — they were immediately charged with something,” Williams said. “The same should happen when someone is killed.”

Williams added that the city must look into what went into the NYPD’s decision to let Penny go without charges shortly after his arrest.

“What happened in that precinct? Who made the decision that not even a desk appearance ticket would be laid in the hands of someone who choked someone to death, not even assault, nothing,” he said.

Without mentioning him by name, Lander slammed Adams for criticizing him in the immediate wake of Neely’s death and questioned why the mayor still hasn’t condemned “vigilantism.”

“We have to ask the question, ‘Is it OK or is it not OK to choke someone to death?’” Lander said.

Part of what Adams said he wants Wednesday is for state lawmakers to enact a bill known as the Supportive Interventions Act, which is intended to address flaws in the state’s mental health laws and which would strengthen Kendra’s Law, which allows for court-ordered mental treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.