NYC Mayor Adams won’t say whether former Marine who put street performer Jordan Neely in deadly chokehold should be charged

Mayor Eric Adams spoke at length Wednesday about the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a homeless subway performer who was killed after menacing straphangers a week ago, but the mayor continued to avoid discussing whether criminal charges should be brought in the case.

After days of remaining relatively silent about Neely’s death, Adams refrained from saying anything about Daniel Penny, the former Marine who put Neely in the deadly chokehold, and said that the city has “no control over that process.”

“Today, I’m here to talk about Jordan’s life before he got on that train,” Adams said during a 14 minute address Wednesday at City Hall. “The circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated, and while we have no control over that process, one thing we can control is how our city responds to this tragedy.”

Adams then offered his condolences to Neely’s family, though he only made glancing reference to what caused him to die.

“Jordan Neely’s life mattered. He was suffering from severe mental illness, but that was not the cause of his death. His death is a tragedy that never should have happened. My heart goes out to Jordan’s family who’s suffering great pain and uncertainty about the circumstances of his death,” Adams said. “No family should have to suffer a loss like this, and too many Black and brown families bear the brunt of a system long overdue for reform.”

Instead of focusing on Penny’s fate, the mayor spent much of his time talking about how to reform that system and policy prescriptions — “upstream” solutions, as he typically refers to them — that would have to be enacted mostly by state government and be aimed at preventing people like Neely from evading New York’s extensive social safety net.

He also appeared to both critique and defend the city’s efforts to help Neely prior to his fatal run-in with Penny.

“One thing we can say for sure: Jordan Neely did not deserve to die, and all of us must work together to do more for our brothers and sisters struggling with serious mental health illness” he said. “I want to state upfront that there were many people who tried to help Jordan get the support he needed, but the tragic reality of severe mental illness is that some who suffer from it are at times unaware of their own need for care.”

Story continues

Neely, a 30-year-old known for his impersonations of Michael Jackson, died on May 1 after Penny put him in a chokehold for several minutes on the F train.

Witnesses described Neely, who has a history of being arrested for violent acts, as accosting passengers that day and saying he was “ready to die.” The medical examiner’s office has ruled Neely’s death a homicide.

Penny’s attorneys have said he acted in self-defense.

Adams did not take questions after making his address, which wasn’t delivered to reporters in person, but broadcast from the city’s website. His remarks Wednesday come five days after his last formal Q-and-A with City Hall reporters.

Neely’s family, protestors and many local leaders have demanded Penny be charged and point to the lack of criminal charges as proof that a double standard is alive and well in the criminal justice system.

Adams has refrained from joining that chorus, and last Thursday said that he has “faith in the criminal justice system” and would “let the process take its place.”

Unlike the mayor, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Comptroller Brad Lander focused their attention Wednesday on calling for criminal charges to be brought against Penny.

Speaking earlier in the day outside the Broadway-Lafayette subway station where Neely died, Williams contrasted the NYPD’s decision to set Penny free without charging him to the decision to bring charges against dozens of demonstrators who’ve taken to the streets since last week’s tragedy.

“The protesters that were recently arrested, they didn’t say, ‘Let’s wait and see,’ they didn’t say ‘Let’s have an investigation to make sure it’s right, folks’ — they were immediately charged with something,” Williams said. “The same should happen when someone is killed.”

Williams also urged the city to probe what went into the NYPD’s decision to let Penny go without charges shortly after his arrest.

“What happened in that precinct? Who made the decision that not even a desk appearance ticket would be laid in the hands of someone who choked someone to death, not even assault, nothing,” he said.

Without mentioning him by name, Lander questioned why the mayor still hasn’t condemned “vigilantism.”

“We have to ask the question, ‘Is it OK or is it not OK to choke someone to death?’” Lander said.

Neely was arrested 42 times over the last decade. After his most recent arrest in November 2021 for slugging a 67-year-old woman in the face, he pleaded to felony assault and received 15 months in an alternative-to-incarceration program.

But he skipped a court compliance date and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 23.

Adams said he will launch a “major push” for state lawmakers to enact the Supportive Interventions Act, a bill his administration has modeled on policies he announced last November — policies that allow the city to follow a broader interpretation of state law in order to involuntarily place mentally ill homeless people into hospitals.

“We need the tools to get people into treatment at critical moments when they are simply unable to self-direct,” he said. “The Supportive Interventions Act would make it clear in the law itself what New York courts have already said in interpreting it: when mental illness prevents a person from meeting their basic needs to such an extent that they are a danger to themselves, the state has the authority to intervene.

“The bill would also make it crystal clear to our hospitals that a person should not be released from psychiatric care simply because they have calmed down and appear stable in the moment,” he continued. “People in crisis often need extended hospital care to fully recover.”

He also urged New Yorkers to volunteer with organizations that provide homeless outreach and said next week he would convene a “summit” of city contractors that provide such services to discuss “improving outcomes for people with serious mental illness.”