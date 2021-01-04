NYC mayor announces vaccination hubs

New York CIty has announced that vaccination hubs will be open 24-hours a day beginning this Sunday, expanding the number of COVID-19 vaccinations across the city (Jan. 4)

Video Transcript

BILL DE BLASIO: We're going to be doing a variety of things to expand sites where we will have, through our Department of Health, pop-up sites that will be focused on health care workers. We're going to have sites created by health and hospitals, our public health system. We're going to have vaccine hubs created, and three of them will be open on Sunday.

And this is the shape of things to come. You're going to see a lot more like this. This is got to be a seven-day-a-week, 24/7 reality going forward. We understand that in the first few weeks there was tremendous caution and care about making sure people understood how to use the vaccine, refrigeration issues. There was a lot of care to make sure things were done right and safely, to make sure that we saw good responses from the folks who were vaccinated.

All that happened. That's done. Now from this point on, seven days a week, 24/7 has to be the attitude and the approach. We're going to do that in the public sector. We need our private sector partners to do the same.

Previous to this week, about 100,000 vaccinations. In this week, I expect more than 100,000 vaccinations, just in this week. By the time you get to the end of the month, I expect us to be at a clip of about 400,000 vaccinations a week. So the groundwork is laid. Now it's time to put this into action on a 24/7 basis.

More categories of individuals have been approved by the state of New York for vaccination. That's good news, and I thank the state for that. We want to keep expanding those categories. The more people that we can reach quickly, the better. The more options we have to spread out the effort and make sure the vaccinations happen where they're most possible, the better off we will be.