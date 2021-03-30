NYC Mayor: Attack on Asian-American 'disgusting'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the attack on an Asian American woman Monday afternoon is "absuolutely disgusting and outrageous." (March 30)

Video Transcript

BILL DE BLASIO: We continue to see these horrible disgusting attacks on Asian-American New Yorkers. And it's got to end, and we're going to use every tool we have. And we need everyone to be a part of this because yesterday-- I don't know if you've seen the video-- but absolutely disgusting and outrageous video of an Asian woman being attacked, pushed to the ground, kicked viciously by someone full of hate. That was bad enough. But then to see a security guard standing nearby and not intervening, absolutely unacceptable.

Look, I don't care who you are. I don't care what you do. You've got to help your fellow New Yorker. And if you see someone being attacked, do whatever you can.

Make noise. Call out what's happening. Go and try and help. Immediately call for help. Call 911. I mean, this is something where we all have to be part of the solution.

We can't just stand back and watch a heinous act happening. And I think, for so many Asian-American new Yorkers who are feeling isolated right now or feeling fearful, they need to know that they have solidarity of all New Yorkers and support.

