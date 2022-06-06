NYC mayor calls 911 after sister arrives in Manhattan, overhears strangers talking about gun

NEW YORK — New York Mayor Eric Adams’ sister heard something about a shooting, so she said something — to her brother the mayor, who told her to call 911.

The mayoral sibling did just that and then Adams himself followed up with a 911 call of his own, police and City Hall sources said Monday

The New York Police Department responded to Pier 79 near W. 39th Street and Twelfth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen about 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Adams’ sister got off a ferry and saw four men in hoodies, one of whom had what she described as a bulge in his hoodie that she believed to be a gun. One of the other men said, “Don’t shoot yet,” according to two police sources.

At that point, the sister called the mayor for guidance, sources said. The mayor, who was already on his way to pick up his sister, urged her to call 911, which she did.

The mayor also called 911, sources said, and was at Pier 79 when police arrived to investigate.

Officers could not locate the men the sister overheard but are still investigating.

Combating gun violence was a centerpiece of the mayor’s campaign.

Thus far, shootings are down 7% this year, with 628 people shot through Sunday compared with 676 victims for the same time frame last year. Murders are down 9% so far this year, with 178 victims compared with 195 by this point last year.

But the major crime rate, a compilation of seven major felonies including murder, is up 38%. The rise is fueled by a 40% jump in robberies and a 51% spike in grand larcenies.

