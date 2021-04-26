NYC mayor criticizes Supreme Court gun case
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called the Supreme Court's decision to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States a "step in the wrong direction." (April 26)
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday called the Supreme Court's decision to hear an appeal to expand gun rights in the United States a "step in the wrong direction." (April 26)
The family-owned gun store is known to have sold at least 180 guns to at least 40 people who were later charged with federal crimes, court documents show.
The United States, a nation with high levels of gun violence, could witness an increase in firearms carried in public if the Supreme Court rules as expected in a major new case that could recognize wider gun rights under the U.S. Constitution. The court, with a 6-3 conservative majority believed to hold a broad view of the right to keep and bear arms guaranteed by the Constitution's Second Amendment, on Monday agreed to hear a case that could lead to the most impactful gun rights ruling in more than a decade. It took up the case in the aftermath of a spree of mass shootings and vows by Democratic President Joe Biden to pursue new gun control measures.
Miami RE|source exclusive: The private equity firm is anticipated to open its Brickell office in late 2022.
The New York Police Department released surveillance showing the suspect throwing rocks and smashing windows at a synagogue in the Bronx. At least three synagogues were targeted this weekend.
The U.S. Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public. Lower courts rejected the argument made by two gun owners and the NRA's New York affiliate that the restrictions violated the Constitution's Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The Supreme Court will hear the appeal next term, which begins in October.The case could lead to the most consequential ruling on the scope of the Second Amendment in more than a decade.Reuters Correspondent Andrew Chung covers the Supreme Court.CHUNG: "This case is very significant because it's a major gun rights case. And, since the court issued its last landmark rulings on gun rights more than a decade ago, the court has shifted in membership. It now has a 6-3 conservative majority and they are seen as having a sympathetic view toward an expanded level of gun rights. Gun control advocates are worried about this case. They see that in states and municipalities around the country, they see that gun control laws have been put in place, and they see this conservative majority as putting those regulations and those laws at risk."The debate over gun control in the United States has intensified after a series of recent mass shootings. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: "It's a national embarrassment."A day after the April 15 mass shooting in Indianapolis, where a gunman killed eight employees at a FedEx facility and then himself, President Joe Biden called on Congress to enact stronger gun control measures.Major policy changes would require congressional passage, and Senate Republicans stand in the way of Democratic-backed gun control measures already passed in the House of Representatives.
Highlights of this day in history: President and Civil War general Ulysses S. Grant born; Explorer Ferdinand Magellan killed; U.S. Marines attack North Africa during the First Barbary War; Ailing baseball star Babe Ruth honored. (April 27)
The Supreme Court will decide whether a Palestinian man captured in the wake of 9/11 and detained at the prison on the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay can get access to information the government classifies as state secrets. Abu Zubaydah was initially captured in Pakistan and detained in CIA detention facilities abroad. The U.S. government says he was an associate and longtime ally of Osama bin Laden.
Colion Noir tells 'Tucker Carlson Today' Supreme Court's Heller decision should protect against Democrats' comprehensive gun control bill.
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant
Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia is charged with stealing about two-thirds of almost $400,000 from seven investors.
Justice Department prosecutors said Monday they will retry convicted Miami Beach business executive Philip Esformes on unresolved healthcare fraud charges from his first trial in federal court, despite President Donald Trump’s commutation of his 20-year sentence before leaving office in January.
Her song “Drivers License” has taken the world by storm. In this candid interview, the singer, songwriter, and actress opens up about what it feels like to have millions of people speculating about your love life.
There's a surprisingly easy, but apparently little known way to get a news article taken down from Facebook, The New York Times' media columnist Ben Smith writes. Smith made his discovery after talking to a senior Facebook lawyer who spoke on condition of anonymity (with the company's approval) about the decision to remove a New York Post article detailing how much a Black Lives Matter activist paid for her house from the platform. The Post, which traditionally leans to the right on the political spectrum, accused Facebook of trying to silence its journalism, but Smith learned that the decision fell under company policy. The specific rule is that if an article shows your house or apartment, you can complain to Facebook, which will then make sure none of its users can share the article on their timeline or via Facebook Messenger. There don't appear to be any ifs, ands, or buts, about the policy, either. Dozens of articles could be taken down per day if people wanted; for example, Smith writes that, hypothetically, if former President Donald Trump was "annoyed about a story that includes a photo of him outside his suite at Mar-a-Lago" he could bring it up with Facebook and get it taken down. The main reason that doesn't happen, Smith suggests, seems to be the simple fact that few people are aware of the policy, which the Facebook lawyer described as "super clear." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionRepublicans are expected to gain seats in redrawn 2022 congressional maps, but Democrats could be worse offThe Oscars finale was a heartless disaster
Does President Biden plan to ban Americans from eating tasty burgers? Only in the demented dreams of conservative commentators.
Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state
Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws
The eventual ruling could unravel decades of gun legislation aimed at limiting who can own and carry a firearm.
Then she shared a video of Gigi dancing and joked on the birthday girl, too.
Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning, letting loose a shout to his dugout and a big bat flip, and the Colorado Rockies overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2 on Sunday. Story hit his third career slam and second home run on a 2-2 curveball from Dave Hale, sending the ball 433 feet into the left-field seats. Story did not hit his first home run of the season until Friday, in his 68th at-bat.
Democrats are calling to abolish the system, which has delivered the presidency to two Republicans in recent memory who did not win the popular vote