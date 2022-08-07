NYC Mayor Eric Adams blasts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after second bus of migrants arrives: ‘This is horrific’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday after a second bus full of illegal migrants arrived at his doorstep.

Adams gave a news conference Sunday morning at the Port Authority where he greeted an incoming bus of around 40 migrants — only 14 of whom disembarked in the Big Apple.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Getty Images

"This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing," Adams said, noting that many of the arriving families did not realize they were coming to New York City.

"We're finding that some of the families are on the bus that wanted to go to other locations, and they were not allowed to do so," the mayor said. "They were forced on the bus with the understanding that they were going to other locations that they wanted to go to, and when they tried to explain they were not allowed to do so."

NPR BLASTS GOP GOVERNORS FOR BUSING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO DC ‘WITH NO PLAN FOR WHAT’S NEXT'

His comments follow the first arrival of around 50 migrants at a Port Authority in New York City on Friday. The bus arrived on the orders of Abbott, who has been shipping border-crossers into liberal cities to bring attention to the issue of illegal immigration in his own state.

Adams has accused the governor of using innocent people "as political pawns to manufacture a crisis."

On Sunday, he complained that Abbott’s administration was not giving New York City a proper heads-up when the migrants will be arriving.

113 HAITIAN MIGRANTS IN CUSTODY AFTER BOAT RUNS AGROUND OFF FLORIDA COAST

"They’re not letting us know when the buses are leaving. They’re not letting us know what are the needs of the people on the bus," Adams said. "They are not giving us any information, so we’re unable to really provide the service to people en route."

Abbott has also been sending illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., since April to protest the Biden administration’s refusal to act on the border crisis plaguing Texas.

"In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city," Abbott said in a statement on Friday.

He added: "I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.