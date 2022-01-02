New NYC mayor Eric Adams calls 911 on 'assault in progress' on first day on the job

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

It was an eventful first day on the job for new New York City Mayor Eric Adams: The former police officer called 911 on an "assault in progress" while at a Brooklyn subway station.

Adams, who was sworn in at Times Square as the 110th mayor of New York City shortly after the ball drop on early Saturday morning, took the metro from his Brooklyn home to city hall in Lower Manhattan. But around 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, Adams, surrounded by reporters, noticed an altercation outside the Brooklyn station.

In a Twitter video posted by New York Post reporter Julia Marsh, Adams is seen on the phone with a 911 operator giving the address of his location, saying "I have an assault in-progress, three males."

The New York Post reported there seemed to be confusion with the operator and Adams about the incident, as he repeated it was an assault in progress and not a past assault. He did not identify himself as the mayor until the end of the call, saying he was "Adams, Mayor Adams."

The outlet also reported two New York Police Department squad cars arrived on the scene five minutes later, but the men involved in the reported incident were getting into cars. The officers left without speaking to anyone involved.

USA TODAY has reached out to the department about the incident.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls the police while keeping his eye on a fight in the street while waiting for the subway to City Hall in New York, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls the police while keeping his eye on a fight in the street while waiting for the subway to City Hall in New York, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Adams won the election in November, defeating Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa to become the city's second Black mayor. Running on a message of public safety, the Brooklyn borough president and former state senator was a New York police officer for 22 years. While in the New York Police Department, Adams was known as a vocal critic of discriminatory practices within policing.

While speaking to the 911 operator, Adams told nearby reporters, "once a transit cop, always a transit cop."

Adams and his new police commissioner, Keechant Sewel, held an afternoon news conference outside a hospital after a police officer was shot Saturday while sleeping in his vehicle in a precinct parking lot between shifts. The officer is expected to fully recover.

Adams declared that New York is “not going to be a city of violence.”

“I am clear on my mission to aggressively go after those who are carrying violent weapons in our city,” he said.

Adams said he and his new police commissioner will also show officers they have their backs but will hold them to a high standard and not allow abusive officers to remain above the ranks.

Contributing: Michelle L. Price, Associated Press

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Assault in progress': New NYC mayor Eric Adams calls 911 on first day

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • KILL KILL

    Here’s the latest for Saturday, January 1: Colorado wildfire destroys nearly 1,000 homes, 3 people missing; New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls 911 on first day in office; Smaller crows at NYC New Year’s festivities; Funeral of South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  • New NYC mayor Adams calls 911 for street assault on first day in office

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams called 911 to report an assault he witnessed on his first day on the job.

  • Adams calls 911 to report assault on first day as New York mayor

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) called 911 on Saturday morning to report an assault he witnessed during his first commute to City Hall after being sworn in.While waiting to board the subway to City Hall, Adams, a former New York City police captain, called 911 to report an assault he saw taking place on a street in the city, according to The Associated Press.Adams is heard informing authorities of an "assault in progress" involving three men...

  • ‘Generals don’t lead from the back’: New York mayor Eric Adams seeks bold start

    Significant challenges await the newly sworn-in leader of the most populous US city New York City mayor Eric Adams rides his Citi bike past Radio City Music Hall on his way to work on Sunday. Photograph: Brian Branch Price/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock Eric Adams’s first two days in office would resonate with any weary New York commuter: a subway ride featuring a brawl requiring the attendance of police, then the challenge of negotiating Manhattan traffic on a rented bike. “This is an amazing

  • Woman arrested for giving teen unauthorized COVID vaccine shot

    A Long Island woman is under arrest after allegedly giving a COVID vaccine to a teen without permission.

  • In a time of social and environmental crisis, Aldo Leopold's call for a 'land ethic' is still relevant

    In 1935 Aldo Leopold bought a depleted Wisconsin farm and restored it to prairie grassland. Bill Hall, AOC Solutions/USFWS/Flickr, CC BYAn ongoing reckoning with race in American history has drawn attention to racism in the environmental movement. Critiques have focused on themes such as forced removal of Indigenous peoples from ancestral lands, early conservationists’ support for eugenics and the chronic lack of diversity in environmental organizations. They also have scrutinized the racial vie

  • The 12 Biggest Revelations from the Harry Potter Reunion Special

    In honor of Harry Potter's 20th anniversary, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and more reunited to discuss the iconic franchise that started many of their careers

  • Mali proposes five-year election delay to West African bloc

    Mali's interim authorities proposed to its West African neighbours that a transition back to democracy following a 2020 military coup be extended by five years, the foreign minister said in comments broadcast on Saturday. The transitional government initially agreed to hold presidential and legislative elections in February 2022, 18 months after Colonel Assimi Goita led the overthrow of President Boubacar Ibrahim Keita. Following a meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, the chair of the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said he had proposed the upper bound of that interval.

  • ‘Stay Close’ Review: Netflix’s Latest Harlan Coben Series Is a Forgettable Waste of Cush Jumbo’s Talents

    There's plenty of nonsense to navigate in this mediocre suspense thriller, in spite of its decorated cast.

  • NYC reports another single day COVID-19 record, with nearly 50,000 new cases

    NEW YORK — New York City hit yet another grim COVID-19 milestone on the last day of 2021, recording a single-day record of nearly 50,000 new cases on Dec. 31, according to state data released Saturday afternoon. City residents reported 49,724 positive tests Friday, making up the lion’s share of the state’s record-breaking case total of over 85,000, state health department officials said. ...

  • Schools adopting 'test-to-stay' policy as omicron shifts plans for 2022

    Major school districts are pushing an in-person return starting in early January with a focus on testing.

  • Editorial: Let's make 2022 the year we all get angry about climate inaction

    Let this be the year we harness our collective anger and demand politicians finally do what is necessary to prevent catastrophic climate change.

  • Police: Woman in bullet-proof vest fires shots to scare repairmen outside closed motel

    Police said they took 27-year-old Jordan Winberry into custody at her nearby home on suspicion of assault, brandishing a firearm and criminal threats.

  • Darius Rucker Performs "Wagon Wheel" At New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

    Darius Rucker performs "Wagon Wheel" on the CBS Special New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. Stream now on Paramount+.

  • Chicago's 797 homicides in 2021 highest in 25 years, most of any US city

    Last year ended as one of the most violent on record for Chicago with more fatal shootings than any year in the last quarter century.The Chicago Police Department reported 797 homicides in the city in 2021, the most in Chicago since 1996 and more than any other city in the country. The 2021 figure was also 25 more incidents than in 2020 and 299 more than in 2019, according to The Associated Press."We all know this has been a challenging year...

  • NFL Insider says 'Giants offense is a complete mess' as they get set to face the Bears | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano doesn't believe the Giants offense will even score six points, which the Bears are favored by in this game. Vacchiano: "It's just hopeless for the Giants offense right now, even against a bad Bears team. Take the Bears, give the points and hope that 2022 is a heckuva lot better than 2021." For more Ralph Vacchiano:&nbsp;https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for&nbsp;SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.

  • ‘We’re here for justice’: Street protest held in Boynton Beach after teen’s death following officer chase

    Scores of protestors crammed Federal Highway in Boynton Beach on Saturday afternoon to demand accountability in the death of a 13-year-old who died after fleeing police on his dirt bike. Also, Saturday, nationally known civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump confirmed he has taken the case. “We have to say you can’t do this to our children,” he said. He vowed a “very public demand for ...

  • Kentucky shelter working to locate pet owners post-tornado

    A Kentucky animal shelter has been doing its part to help with recovery from last month's tornadoes by reuniting pets lost in the storm with their owners. The Hopkins County Animal shelter has taken in about 90 dogs and about 120 cats from the hard-hit community of Dawson Springs since Dec. 11, The Messenger reported. Shelter Executive Director Dustin Potenzas told the paper on Tuesday there were about 36 dogs left to be claimed and about 50 cats left.

  • Dangerous cold snap to follow winter storm in central US

    A blast of frigid air will continue to sweep southeastward over the central United States in the wake of a winter storm to finish the weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say it will feel 60, 70 and even 80 degrees Fahrenheit lower when compared to recent weeks. The cold air, appropriate for the dead of winter, will bring the risk of frostbite and hypothermia for those spending time outdoors and not properly dressed. During Saturday morning, temperatures climbed into the 80s over parts of Geo

  • Black Lives Matter post by Plainfield charter school director did not violate ethics rules

    School Ethics Commission found no credible facts to back the complaint