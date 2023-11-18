NYC Mayor Eric Adams opens legal defense fund amid campaign probe

New York City Mayor Eric Adams launched a legal defense fund in the wake of a corruption investigation in his campaign, according to documents filed Wednesday.

The Eric Adams Legal Defense Trust, first reported by Politico, enables the mayor to raise money to pay legal fees without violating strict city laws on politicians receiving gifts.

The investigation into Adams’ mayoral campaign centers on allegations that the campaign facilitated illegal donations from interests in Turkey, colluding with the Turkish government.

The FBI raided the home of a senior Adams aide Brianna Suggs, sparking a frenzied response from the mayor’s office.

Adams has denied responsibility or knowledge of illegal Turkish donations, and has not directly been accused of wrongdoing.

“I want to be clear, I have no knowledge, direct or otherwise, of any improper fundraising activity– and certainly not of any foreign money,” the mayor said. “We will of course work with officials to respond to inquiries, as appropriate–as we always have.”

The FBI seized Adams’ phone and other devices as part of the investigation last week.

The fund allows Adams to take donations of up to $5,000 to be used for legal fees, with the requirement that donors be disclosed in order to prevent future conflicts of interest.

Regulations also prevent subordinates from donating to the fund.

