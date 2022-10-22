NYC mayor, reacting to subway crime, suggests not wearing headphones

New York City Mayor Eric Adams suggested Friday that subway riders not wear headphones or focus on their phones during rides, due to crime.

In a wide-ranging interview with FOX 5's "Good Day New York," the Democratic leader opened with crime, saying that there had been a 47% increase in subway arrests.

Adams said the city's government is working to ensure that residents feel safe in the Big Apple.

"I rode the subway yesterday, and it's the same thing. I haven't put my AirPods in for over a year, because I feel like I need to be very much aware," said anchor Bianca Peters. "That's a quality-of-life issue."

"Well first, I think that you were right about, you know, not having your iPods in – not focusing on the phone," Adams replied. "And I say yes to that. I do the same, and we put out a video and information telling people about being aware of what's around them and what's taking place. I encourage New Yorkers to do that."

According to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, millions of New Yorkers ride the subway and Staten Island Railway each day.

The total estimated ridership on Thursday was counted at 3,815,617 people.

While murders and shooting incidents were down for the month of September, overall index crime and major felony crimes in the city have increased.

In January, Adams said he felt unsafe riding the subway.

On Friday, he said the common denominator in incidents is the mental health crisis on the streets.

"It's the combination of ensuring that we deal with the actual violence, but also people must feel safe in the city of New York," Adams said.