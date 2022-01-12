NYC mayor seeking waiver to hire brother for security job

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHELLE L. PRICE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is seeking approval from city ethics officers to hire his brother as the head of his security detail.

The new mayor has brought on his brother Bernard Adams, a former New York Police Department sergeant who was most recently serving as the assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, to serve as the executive director of mayoral security.

The mayor's office said Wednesday it plans to submit paperwork this week seeking a waiver from the city Conflicts of Interest Board, an independent agency that oversees and enforces the city's conflict of interest law. It is unclear if the board would grant such a waiver and if they don't, if Adams can keep working for his brother anyway.

The law bars public servants from using their position to obtain “any financial gain, contract, license, privilege or other private or personal advantage, direct or indirect” for themselves or an associated person, including a sibling. The Conflicts of Interest Board can issue a waiver from the law if it determines that conduct “does not conflict with the purposes and interests of the City.”

Adams would not be the first mayor to seek a waiver to hire a family member.

His predecessor Bill de Blasio got a waiver to hire his wife, Chirlane McCray to chair the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, the city’s charitable arm, but McCray was unpaid for the role.

Eric Adams, a Democrat and former NYPD captain, has defended the choice, saying his brother was the most qualified person for the job and that “protection is personal.”

“I trust my brother. My brother understands me and if I had to put my life in someone’s hands, I want to put it in the hands of the person that I trust deeply,” Adams told reporters at a news conference Sunday.

Adams, who is the city's second Black mayor, said his brother's experience as a police officer qualifies him to keep the mayor safe especially amid what he called “increased threats” and “a serious problem with white supremacy.”

Adams said he wants a security detail that allows him to move among the people of New York, as he did during his first days in office when he rode the subway to City Hall and rode a bike to a television interview.

“I don't want to be away from my public. Many people saw me take the subway. That is how I'm going to move about the city," he said.

The position is housed under the NYPD and involves the oversight of the day-to-day operations of the mayor’s security detail, according to City Hall. Bernard Adams started in the job Dec. 30, two days before his brother was sworn into office, and it comes with a $210,000 salary.

He is not taking city pension payments while drawing the salary, according to Eric Adams' office.

Adams said on Sunday that his brother would also oversee the security for other city officials who are entitled to security details, but Adams' office said Wednesday that Bernard Adams will only oversee the mayor's security. The mayor's office declined to explain the change in his brothers' duties.

While there are people with the title of executive director at the NYPD, a recent roster of department employees and positions does not list an executive director of mayoral security. The mayor’s protective detail operates under the department’s intelligence bureau, run by Chief Thomas Galati, and the bureau’s Municipal Security Section, which is led by a police official with the title of inspector. It was not clear how Bernard Adams would fit in in his civilian executive director role.

The mayoral security detail has been subject to scrutiny and potential misuse in the past. City investigators ruled in October that then-mayor de Blasio misused city resources by taking his police security detail with him around the U.S. during his brief run for president at a cost of about $320,000, and by letting his adult son use the detail to drive around town and to Yale University, in New Haven, Connecticut.

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GOP congressman under fire for comparing COVID restrictions to Nazi policies

    Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, became the latest Republican to draw scrutiny for comparing COVID-19 mitigation efforts to policies of Germany's Nazi regime in a series of tweets Wednesday.

  • CDC to weigh in soon on whether Americans should upgrade their masks

    After weeks of health experts urging Americans to upgrade their masks to protect against the omicron COVID-19 variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that it was planning to update its mask guidance to "best reflect the multiple options available to people and the different levels of protection they provide." The move by the CDC would be the first significant update to its mask guidance since last July when it urged all Americans to return to wearing masks, after the delta variant proved so transmissible that research found even vaccinated people could transmit the virus. While vaccinated people are considered infectious for a shorter period of time than someone who is unvaccinated, and they are considerably less likely to end up hospitalized, the CDC urged everyone to return to masking indoors to prevent community cases from rising.

  • N.Y.C. Students Stage School Walkout Over COVID Concerns: 'We Don't Feel Safe'

    "It feels like pseudo education," said one of the hundreds of high school students who took part in the protest

  • Jesse Watters gets primetime Fox News show as cable networks shake things up

    Fox News, CNN and MSNBC all announced major hires and staffing shakeups Monday, as the three networks continue to wrestle with their post-Trump and post-cable futures. Why it matters: While CNN appears to be pushing aggressively into lifestyle and hard news programming for its new streaming service CNN+, MSNBC and Fox News are doubling down on partisan voices.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Fox News on Monday named Jesse Watters the ne

  • Rachael Rollins, First Black Woman to Be US Attorney in Massachusetts, Faces Racist Threats

    Earlier this week, Rachael Rollins, the former Suffolk County district attorney, was sworn in as the next United States Attorney for Massachusetts, becoming the first Black woman to hold that position in the state. Since then, she has faced racist and violent threats after her confirmation process was questioned by many conservative politicians, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, according to CNN.

  • Schumer finds loophole to advance elections reform package

    Democratic leaders have found a mechanism to enable them to bypass an initial Republican filibuster and debate the party's sweeping elections reform bills, according to a new leadership memo obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The strategy is the latest example of how Democrats are seeking new ways to try to bypass Senate procedures that are blocking their agenda. But the ultimate outcome will likely be the same: insufficient support to change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass sweeping voting r

  • Sand dunes covered in snow after rare storm hits Saudi Arabia

    Dunes were dusted with snow after a rare winter hail storm brought frosty conditions to Saudi Arabia.

  • Biden wants U.S. agencies to mandate COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees by Feb 15

    The Biden administration said on Tuesday that federal agencies should require weekly COVID-19 testing by Feb. 15 for unvaccinated government employees who are working on-site or interacting with the public. A vaccine mandate imposed by President Joe Biden in September covers about 3.5 million federal workers and required them to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22 or face potential discipline or even termination. The rules do not apply to federal workers who are working remotely.

  • Violent Crime in the U.S. Is Surging. But We Know What to Do About It

    Just before Thanksgiving in Philadelphia, dozens of residents gathered on a basketball court in the city’s Lawncrest section to mourn the loss of Jessica Covington. Last year in Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, 562 citizens were murdered—an all-time high and a 12 percent increase over 2020. The numbers are sobering, but gun violence has been climbing in the city since 2013.

  • Boston makes final push to clear out homeless site cited as a humanitarian and public health crisis

    Workers started removing the last tents Wednesday morning from a once-sprawling homeless encampment at a Boston intersection known as Mass and Cass.

  • Harry Reid lies in state US Capitol; Congress pays tribute to late Nevada senator

    Reid, who served Nevada in the upper chamber for three decades, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in early 2018. He died in late December.

  • Elderly Asian woman shoved to the ground in unprovoked attack in Oakland Chinatown

    An Asian woman in her 70s has become the latest victim of an unprovoked attack in Oakland’s Chinatown on Monday. The victim, who has not been identified, was walking westbound on 9th Street toward Franklin Street when a man approached her from behind and shoved her, KPIX 5 reported. Surveillance footage shows the victim falling to the sidewalk before a bystander arrives to help her, according to KTVU.

  • Britain’s Prince Andrew to Face Civil Sex Case Trial as Part of Epstein Survivor Lawsuit

    Prince Andrew is set to face a civil trial in New York as his motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault case was thrown out by a judge on Wednesday. The British royal’s legal team sought to have the case dismissed on the basis it was “legally insufficient,” largely due to a settlement she signed […]

  • Victims of a 19-story building fire in New York were mostly from the Gambia

    A family of five from Gambia, including three children, were among the 17 who have died in the Bronx disaster.

  • Police Pursue Stolen Work Vehicle Through The Valley

    Police in the valley chased after a stolen work truck traveling down US-101.

  • 2 suspects ditch pickup truck after lengthy chase across LA County

    SkyFOX was over the bizarre chase that ended with two suspects ditching a pickup truck and running toward a nearby golf course.

  • NAACP-CBS Production Partnership Announces First Projects

    The first slate of projects from the NAACP-CBS Studios production partnership has been announced, and it ranges from comedy to drama to historical limited series to a reboot of a ‘90s cult movie.

  • Voting rights bills face uncertain future in Congress

    President Biden is expected to endorse changing the Senate's filibuster rule in an effort to pass legislation on voting rights over Republican opposition. Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, joined CBSN to discuss the president's speech and the importance of voter protections.

  • Mester Says Shrink Fed Balance Sheet Fast But Don’t Roil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeFederal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the cent

  • India to allow in imports of U.S. pork and products, U.S. officials say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products into India, removing a longstanding barrier to U.S. agricultural trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Monday. "India's agreement to allow U.S. pork imports for the first time is great news for U.S. producers and for Indian consumers," Tai said in a statement.