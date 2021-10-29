NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa breaks arm in Manhattan cab crash: ‘I’m like a cat that has nine lives’

NEW YORK — It takes more than a taxi to throw Curtis Sliwa off-kilter.

A yellow cab slammed into Sliwa in Midtown Manhattan on Friday, leaving him with a broken arm and bruises all over his body — but the red beret-wearing Republican mayoral hopeful took the crash in stride.

“I’ve been shot by the mob, recovered, took a licking came back ticking, been attacked many times. So this is just within the normal course of what my life has brought me,” a slightly dazed Sliwa said as he exited Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side with his left arm in a sling.

“I’m like a cat that has nine lives. I think I’ve used up my eighth,” added the eccentric Guardian Angels founder and animal rights enthusiast, who was still wearing his signature red beret.

The crash — which came just four days before the city’s mayoral election — went down on the corner of 50th Street and Sixth Avenue after Sliwa jumped out of his campaign van to walk over to WABC radio’s nearby studio for an interview.

Bruce Carbonell, a Guardian Angel who was with Sliwa during the accident, said his boss was rushing — “the way he always is” — to get over to the studio and didn’t want to wait in traffic.

“He ran across the street then boom — the taxi just hit him,” Carbonell said. “He was splayed right on the concrete. Then he stood up. I said, ‘Rock, you OK?’ He said ‘We’re late, we gotta go.’”

Sliwa agreed with that characterization.

“I scurried up and just kept running,” he said.

Sliwa, who’s considered a long shot in Tuesday’s election against Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams, went ahead with the radio hit despite the incident.

“I think what took me through the broadcast was I had all this adrenaline,” he said.

After the interview, Sliwa said it dawned on him that his arm was “very, very painful and my head was doing cartwheels.”

He was diagnosed at Lenox with a fractured left arm, swelling on his left knee as well as cuts and bruises on several other parts of his body, his campaign said in a statement.

The Sliwa campaign canceled all his events for Friday after the crash.

Democratic candidate Eric Adams said he hopes his opponent won’t be out of commission for too long.

“I’d like to wish him a speedy recovery, and I hope to see him back out on the trail this weekend,” Adams tweeted.

Sliwa said he appreciated Adams’ well wishes and that he plans to speak at a GOP rally on Staten Island Saturday.

Rob Cole, a campaign adviser to Sliwa, said a cab is no match for his boss, who has suffered several life-threatening injuries over the course of his tenure as the leader of the Guardian Angels.

“He was shot five times,” he said, “so a cab isn’t going to stop him.”

